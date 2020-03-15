[Sponsored] Podcast: Curator Michael Auping on the Art of Mark Bradford

by Glasstire March 15, 2020
Curator Michael Auping

Christina Rees talks with Michael Auping, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s Chief Curator from 1993 to 2017, about the Modern’s presentation of his current exhibition Mark Bradford: End Papers.

“I was feeling like abstraction had really dried up, that it had really come to the end of the line. And then I found Mark Bradford. And I thought, ‘Ah ha, here’s another rabbit hole that we can really go down.’”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

This podcast is sponsored by The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and its exhibitions Mark Bradford: End Papers, on view through August 9, 2020. To watch the Tuesday Evenings conversation mentioned in the podcast, featuring Mark Bradford, Tina Knowles Lawson, Cleo Hill Jackson, and Michael Auping, please go here.

