[Sponsored] Podcast: Curator Michael Auping on the Art of Mark Bradford

Christina Rees talks with Michael Auping, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s Chief Curator from 1993 to 2017, about the Modern’s presentation of his current exhibition Mark Bradford: End Papers.

“I was feeling like abstraction had really dried up, that it had really come to the end of the line. And then I found Mark Bradford. And I thought, ‘Ah ha, here’s another rabbit hole that we can really go down.’”

