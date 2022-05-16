National Gallery of Art Creates “Artle,” a Wordle for Art

by Brandon Zech May 16, 2022
A screenshot of the website for Artle, a game for which players guess the artist behind a work of art.

The National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C. has created a new game called Artle. The picture game takes after Wordle, the widely popular word puzzle game that debuted and was subsequently purchased by the New York Times in less than three months.

For Artle, players are given an artwork and must attempt to guess the artist’s name. If they guess wrong, they have three more chances, for which they’re given a different piece each time by the same artist. All of the works included in the game are from the museum’s collection.

The museum’s senior product manager, Steven Garbarino, discussed the game with Smithsonian Magazine, saying: “The emergence of daily guessing games in recent months inspired our digital product and experience team and I to create a daily game using the National Gallery’s collection.” He wet on to state that Artle would “[help] the public discover art while having fun.”

A new Artle puzzle will be available every day. Access the game here.

