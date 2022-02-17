Top Five: February 17, 2022

by Glasstire February 17, 2022
Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week's picks, please go here.

An installation image of collages by Mel Chin filling the walls of a gallery.

Collages by Mel Chin. Photo by Marilyn Schoneboom.

1. Mel Chin: Inescapable Histories
The Gallery at UTA (Arlington)
January 24 – March 30, 2022

From the Gallery at UTA:

“The Gallery at UTA is honored to host the exhibition and welcome Mel Chin, a world-renowned conceptual artist who utilizes painting, sculpture, film, drawing, collage, as well as and other creative media to address complex social and political issues facing contemporary society. This solo exhibition includes twenty works ranging in date from 1988 through 2022. ”

An old family photograph of an African American man wearing a suit and seated in a chair. It appears there is a woman standing next to him but she has been mostly cropped from the image. Typed and handwritten text surround the image.

April Frazier, “Photo collage made by my Grandmother Henrietta,” Wharton, Tx, courtesy of the artist.

2. April Frazier: Frame of Reference
Houston Museum of African American Culture
December 3, 2021 – March 5, 2022

From the Houston Museum of African American Culture:

“The installation is the artist’s photographic journey through time; her reflection on memories and experiences from her family history. With photographs from as early as 1890 to the present, Frame of Reference serves as recognition of the sacrifice and overarching love shown over time that is at the foundation of black families’ accomplishments and survival.”

A photograph of a sculpture made from salvaged materials. The sculpture is mostly gray with a rough texture. Some areas of color featuring yellow, red, and black show through and seem to have a smoother texture than the rest of the object. Artwork by Vinchen.

Vinchen, “all+mine+-+all+the+time+-+for+all+time.” Image: Mass Gallery

3. Vinchen: lumpen objects
Mass Gallery (Austin)
January 29 – February 19, 2022

From MASS Gallery:

“Vinchen’s lumpen objects is a sampling of sculptural objects that will inhabit the yard at MASS. These sculptures, comprised mostly from abandoned materials salvaged by the artist and reframed into forms that question waste, disparity, and excess.”

A sculptural diptych by Christopher Paul Dean. Both objects are of chains similar to those found on swings at playgrounds, hung from small wooden boards. The object on the left uses white, red, and orange chains and the object on the right uses white and black chains.

Christopher Paul Dean, “Obstruction Objects.” Image: b-space art house.

4. Building Dreams
b-space art house (New Braunfels)
January 22 – March 5, 2022

From b-space art house:

Building Dreams, a group exhibition, highlights the works of seven contemporary Texas artists including Christopher Paul Dean, Joshua Duttweiler, Thomas Flynn II, Shelley Hampe, Aaron Hollingsworth, Elvia Perrin, and Dallas Smith. The show presents a variety of media including painting, sculpture, prints, and installation.

The dynamics between the artists’ various approaches provoke ideas found in a relationship between the built and natural environments and in human reaction to societal constructs. Architectural references from urban to domestic scales can be found whether it be through the subject matter, materials used, formal characteristics, or how the work engages with the gallery space.”

A photograph which shows several works by Maria Haag installed in a white-walled gallery.

Maria Haag, installation view of “Ghost Story”

5. Ghost Story: Maria Haag
Umbrella Gallery (Dallas)
January 29 – February 28, 2022

From Umbrella Gallery:

“Artist Statement: My practice is focused on the idea of life as an unavoidable journey through which persons and societies are forced to travel. For me, the journey begins with suffering, seen as a sort of storm: a wrenching out of the common through a series of events, active or passive, which create a puncture in what is in order to open space for what could be.”

Funding generously provided by: