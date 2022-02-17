Top Five: February 17, 2022

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Mel Chin: Inescapable Histories

The Gallery at UTA (Arlington)

January 24 – March 30, 2022

From the Gallery at UTA:

“The Gallery at UTA is honored to host the exhibition and welcome Mel Chin, a world-renowned conceptual artist who utilizes painting, sculpture, film, drawing, collage, as well as and other creative media to address complex social and political issues facing contemporary society. This solo exhibition includes twenty works ranging in date from 1988 through 2022. ”

2. April Frazier: Frame of Reference

Houston Museum of African American Culture

December 3, 2021 – March 5, 2022

From the Houston Museum of African American Culture:

“The installation is the artist’s photographic journey through time; her reflection on memories and experiences from her family history. With photographs from as early as 1890 to the present, Frame of Reference serves as recognition of the sacrifice and overarching love shown over time that is at the foundation of black families’ accomplishments and survival.”

3. Vinchen: lumpen objects

Mass Gallery (Austin)

January 29 – February 19, 2022

From MASS Gallery:

“Vinchen’s lumpen objects is a sampling of sculptural objects that will inhabit the yard at MASS. These sculptures, comprised mostly from abandoned materials salvaged by the artist and reframed into forms that question waste, disparity, and excess.”

4. Building Dreams

b-space art house (New Braunfels)

January 22 – March 5, 2022

From b-space art house:

“Building Dreams, a group exhibition, highlights the works of seven contemporary Texas artists including Christopher Paul Dean, Joshua Duttweiler, Thomas Flynn II, Shelley Hampe, Aaron Hollingsworth, Elvia Perrin, and Dallas Smith. The show presents a variety of media including painting, sculpture, prints, and installation.

The dynamics between the artists’ various approaches provoke ideas found in a relationship between the built and natural environments and in human reaction to societal constructs. Architectural references from urban to domestic scales can be found whether it be through the subject matter, materials used, formal characteristics, or how the work engages with the gallery space.”

5. Ghost Story: Maria Haag

Umbrella Gallery (Dallas)

January 29 – February 28, 2022

From Umbrella Gallery: