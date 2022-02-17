Five-Minute Tours: William Tersteeg at Rockport Center for the Arts

by Glasstire February 17, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

William Tersteeg: The Lighthouse — Safe Passage in a Turbulent Sea at Rockport Center for the Arts. Dates: February 4 – 27, 2022.

0 comment

You may also like

Ceramicists Invade Rockport for the 16th Annual Clay...

February 9, 2018

Workshop Teaching Artists How to Use Instagram Comes...

July 7, 2018

Rockport Gets New Art Director to Fill Big...

April 18, 2016

Rockport Center for the Arts Acquires Two Sculptures

September 14, 2021

Festive Films on the Texas Coast: The 14th...

November 21, 2020

Rockport Center for the Arts Announces Artist-in-Residence and...

January 31, 2022

[Sponsored] Diana Kersey: The End of the World

February 3, 2019

More Sorrow at Rockport Center for the Arts

June 11, 2018

Beeville Art Museum Hosts Rockport Center for the...

December 22, 2017

Rockport Center for the Arts Announces Groundbreaking Ceremony...

February 20, 2021

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: