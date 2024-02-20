Rockport Center for the Arts Announces New Curator

The Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) has announced the appointment of Catey Arnold as its Barrow Foundation Curator of Exhibitions. Ms. Arnold succeeds Elena Rodriguez, who stepped down from the position in August 2023.

Ms. Arnold holds a BA in Studio Art from the University of Texas at Austin. From 2019 to 2023 she served on the curatorial team at the Art Museum of South Texas in Corpus Christi, where she assisted with exhibitions. Prior to that, she worked as a studio assistant to Central Texas-based artist Margo Sawyer, installing exhibitions in museums and galleries across Texas, including the Grace Museum in Abilene, the San Antonio Museum of Art, and Holly Johnson Gallery in Dallas. Beyond her curatorial work, Ms. Arnold is a practicing artist who maintains a studio at the K Space Studios in downtown Corpus Christi.

In a press release, Luis Purón, RCA’s Executive Director, remarked, “I have delighted in observing Catey evolve from the Preparator role we initially sought her for into the active role of Curator. There is a distinct elegance and a unique aesthetic perspective in the way she curates work for exhibitions and executes installations. My team is excited to see her planning work as the staff liaison to the Exhibition Committee, which brings exciting new shows to our community. Her connections to the Texas art world will become an intrinsic asset to the organization.”

In her new role at RCA, Ms. Arnold will organize over 25 exhibitions each year. These shows will be presented in the four gallery spaces of RCA’s building: the 1,600-square-foot H-E-B Gallery; the 850-square-foot McKelvey Charitable Fund Gallery; the 500-square-foot Jeanie and Bill Wyatt Gallery, which primarily showcases small-scale sculptural works; and the 850-square-foot Mendez Family Gallery, which serves as the permanent member exhibition space.

Of her new appointment, Ms. Arnold said, “I am so pleased to have found a permanent home with Rockport Center for the Arts. I couldn’t be happier to be welcomed onto this team and into this community with such open arms, and I’m so excited for what my future holds at RCA.”

Ms. Arnold began working at RCA in a temporary preparator position last summer, and officially stepped into her role as curator on February 1, 2024.