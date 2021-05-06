Five-Minute Tours: Jimi Kabela and Richard W. James at Rockport Center for the Arts

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Jimi Kabela: Patterns: Peace in Chaos, and Richard W. James: Ref Yous at Rockport Center for the Arts. April 9 – May 9, 2021.

The two videos below feature highlights from the artists’ gallery talks.