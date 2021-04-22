Artists On Nature: Earth Day 2021

by Christopher Blay April 22, 2021
Martine Guiterrez, Queer Rage, Imagine Life-Size, and I'm Tyra, p66-67 from Indigenous Woman, 2018

Since it was first celebrated on April 22, 1970 as a U.S. holiday, and in the 1990s onward embraced as a global movement, Earth Day has focused on both celebration and protest. This year’s events include We Shall Breath Hip Hop Caucus, a Global Youth Summit, and a focus on conservation. The first Earth Day moved from an educational focus to a protest organized by Dennis Hayes and U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson, which garnered the support of an estimated 20 million participants world-wide.

Although not created for Earth Day, the following works of art both celebrate and offer glimpses of the the sublime and sobering reality of this third rock from the sun.

The Lost Landscape with Rainbow (based on Caspar David Friedrich) 2005

Fleeing a dust storm. Arthur Rothstein

KERRY JAMES MARSHALL, “Vignette 19,” 2014

Lorna Simpson, “Blue Dark” (2018)

Red Yucca, 2010 (Dornith Doherty)

Melissa Miller "The Ark, 1986."

Henri Rousseau, The Dream (1910)

"The Scream," Edvard Munch, 1893

The Clearing, 2013, oil on canvas

