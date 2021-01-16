As the only remaining major museum in Houston’s arts district to not reopen during the Covid-19 pandemic, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) has announced that it will postpone — amid increased cases of coronavirus infections in Houston and Harris County — its previously announced reopening. Originally scheduled to reopen January 21, CAMH now plans to reopen on February 18.

In an email announcing the postponement and new reopening date, Hesse McGraw, CAMH’s Executive Director states: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, the safety of our team and public have remained our first priority. By many measures, the last couple of weeks in Houston have been the worst since the onset of the pandemic.”

The CAMH’s last exhibition before it closed last March, Slowed & Throwed, will continue after the reopening, and a new exhibition, Wild Life, featuring the works of Elizabeth Murray and Jessi Reaves, will be on view for the February 18 reopening.

Throughout the pandemic, with programs such as CAMH Connects and virtual drop-in events, CAMH has continued to offer public programs, albeit online.

For more on the postponement, please visit Contemporary Art Museum Houston’s website here.