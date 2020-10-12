Texas Women for the Arts 2021 Grant Open Call Announced

Texas Women for the Arts (TWA) has opened its 2021 grant cycle and will accept applications through December 1, 2020. Since the group’s inception in 2005, TWA has awarded more than $2.9 million to over 200 arts organizations. The grants create a “statewide giving circle whose mission is to awaken and nurture the artist in every Texas child.”

In order to apply for grants, organizations must be sponsored by a current member of TWA and must reflect its mission to unite “the financial forces of Texas women in funding arts education programs throughout the state.” Organizations are encouraged to identify and request sponsorship from local TWA members. Applicants can submit their grant proposals through the Texas Cultural Trust website.

TWA 2020 recipients are as follows:

—Houston Area: Alley Theatre, American Festival for the Arts (AFA), Holocaust Museum Houston, Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, Newspring, Cypress Creek Fine Art Association, Victoria Bach Festival Association, and The Periwinkle Foundation.

—Austin: Austin Bat Cave, Austin Soundwaves, Center for Child Protection, Creative Action, and Texas Book Festival.

—Dallas/Fort Worth Area: Big Thought, Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas, The Dallas Winds, Imagination Forth Worth, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Graham Regional Theatre, and Texas Ballet Theater.

—Corpus Christi: Art Center of Corpus Christi, and K Space Contemporary.

—West Texas: Creative Kids, Odessa Arts, and El Paso Symphony Orchestra Association, Inc.

—The Panhandle: Center City of Amarillo Inc., Lubbock Arts Alliance, Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, and Window on a Wider World.

—Texas at Large: Texas Commission on the Arts, and Texas Cultural Trust.

Texas Women For the Arts unites the financial forces of more than 240 Texas women, annually, in support of arts education programs. These influential women represent all corners of the state and their investments have impacted more than a million Texas children. The program is currently accepting membership renewals and welcomes new membership applications.

Texas Cultural Trust is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and increasing access and awareness for the arts across the state. Programs of the Texas Cultural Trust include the Texas Medal of Arts Awards, Art Can, Texas Young Masters, Texas Women for the Arts, Partners in the Arts, and Arts Access. Texas Cultural Trust efforts are amplified by its partners who are instrumental in the success of leading a cohesive voice for the arts in education, advocacy, and economic impact in Texas, spotlighting the artistic excellence of our state.