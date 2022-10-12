Apply Now for the 2023 Texas Women for the Arts Grants

Since 2005, Texas Women for the Arts (TWA) has awarded 318 grants totaling over $3.7 million to arts education programs across the state. Those numbers are sure to rise, as the application period for next year’s grants opened on October 1 and runs until December 1.

Intending to “awaken and nurture the artist in every Texas child,” TWA is a philanthropic program of the Texas Cultural Trust. Over 200 members pool their tax-deductible membership dues to fund the annual program. In order to be considered for a grant, applicants must receive a nomination from one of TWA’s members, and also be a 501(c)3 designated organization. According to a press release from TWA, “recipients will be selected based on the following principles: arts access, artistic quality, capability and impact.”

Information on how to apply can be found on the Texas Cultural Council website. In order to help with the process, TWA has provided a list of their current members here.

The 2022 recipients of TWA Grants are:

Amarillo:

Amarillo Museum of Art, Museum in Residence; Amarillo Symphony, Inc., Kinderkonzerts

Austin:

–Austin Classical Guitar, Guitar Education in Schools: Strategic Support and Capacity-Building

–Ballet Austin Incorporated, Ballet Austin’s 2022-23; Community Education Programs

–Texas Book Festival, Reading Rock Stars

–The Kindness Campaign, KindMusic—An Art Infused Social Emotional Music Intervention

–Zachary Scott Theatre Center, ZACH’s Performing Arts School Scholarships

Canadian:

–The Citadelle Art Foundation, Citadelle RoadShow Classroom Enrichment Program

Corpus Christi:

–Alcorta’s Folklórico Diamante, Inc., Bailamos Juntos—Summer Folklórico Dance Program

–Art Center of Corpus Christi, Youth Programs

–Art Museum of South Texas, The Fine Art of Summer Camp 2022

El Paso:

–Creative Kids, Project AIM (Arts in Motion)

–El Paso Symphony Orchestra Assn., Inc., Tocando Music Project

–Kids Excel El Paso, Inc., Kids Excel Arts Education Outreach Program

Fort Worth:

–Amphibian Productions, Inc., Tad-Poles Children’s Stilt Dance Training Program

–Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Association Inc., Adventures in Music

–Imagination Fort Worth, Story Book Pal Series

–Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County, The Sh’ma Project: Move Against Hate!

–Texas Ballet Theater, Inc., 2022-2023 Community Enrichment Programs

Fredericksburg:

–Gillespie County Children’s Foundation, Main Street Mockingbirds

Houston:

–Art League Houston, Art Lives Here at Atherton—Artbound! Mural Project

–Harris County Cultural Arts Council, Have I Got a Story for You!

–Hope Stone, Inc., The Hope Project

Longview:

–Longview Museum of Fine Arts, Summer Arts

Lubbock:

–Lubbock Community Theatre, LCT’s Youth Artist Guild

Odessa:

–Ellen Noel Art Museum of the Permian Basin, Art 2 Go

Plainview:

–Contemporary Art Museum Plainview, Playapalooza: The Art of Having Fun

Rockport:

–Rockport Center for the Arts, Free Youth Art Education Programming for 2022-2023 Academic Year

San Antonio:

–Artpace San Antonio, Artpace Teen Council 2022-23

–Magik Theatre, Eddy & Vinny: A World Premier Play about Dyslexia

Spring:

–Cypress Creek Fine Arts Association, Art Access

Tyler:

–Young Audiences of Northeast Texas, Creating Balance Through Dance

Victoria:

–Victoria Ballet Theatre, Dance Education and Movement Initiative

For more information on the Texas Cultural Trust, including TWA and their other programs, visit their website.