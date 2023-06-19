2023 Texas Women For The Arts Recipients Announced

by Glasstire June 19, 2023
Texas Women For The Arts (TWA) is a grant-awarding program which aims, according to its mission statement, “to be the leading voice for the arts in education, advocacy, and economic impact in Texas, spotlighting the artistic excellence of our state.” It is the statewide membership group of the Texas Cultural Trust, and composed of over 200 Texas philanthropists. 

Since the program was established in 2005, TWA has awarded 362 grants in support of arts access for children. Earlier this month, the group sent out a press release announcing the selection of 41 organizations from across the state as recipients of their 2023 awards. In total, TWA will distribute $294,000 this year. 

A map of Texas indicating the locations of organizations that have received a 2023 Texas Women for the Arts award.

Texas Women for the Arts’ 2023 award distribution

In the press release, Heidi Marquez Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the Texas Cultural Trust, called TWA an “invaluable force in Texas, driving positive change and ensuring access to the arts for generations to come.” 

This year’s recipients are as follows:

Arlington
Arlington Museum of Art

Austin
Austin Classical Guitar
Beat 4 Beat
Creative Action
Forklift Danceworks
ISHIDA Dance Company, Inc.
The Kindness Campaign

Beaumont
Inspire, Encourage, Achieve (IEA)

Brownsville
Revival of Cultural Arts

Corpus Christi
Alcorta’s Folklórico Diamante, Inc.
Art Center of Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi Symphony Society
K Space Contemporary

Dallas
Dallas Symphony Association, Inc.
TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND

El Paso
Creative Kids
El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation
El Paso Pro-Musica
El Paso Symphony Orchestra Assn., Inc.

Euless
The Hopeful Theatre Project

Fayetteville
Arts for Rural Texas

Fort Worth
Amphibian Stage
Arts Fort Worth
Casa Mañana, Inc.
Van Cliburn Foundation, Inc.

Houston
Hope Stone, Inc.
Rising Stars Academy of Dance and Performing Arts/Nia’s Daughters Movement Collective
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra (ROCO)
Sandal Gap Studio
Young Audiences, Inc. of Houston

Laredo
Daphne Art Foundation

Leander
Art Beat Foundation
Central Texas Philharmonic

Lubbock
Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA)

Marfa
Marfa Live Arts

McAllen
International Museum of Art & Science

San Angelo
San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

San Antonio
Briscoe Western Art Museum
Contemporary Art at Blue Star
Musical Bridges Around the World

Spring
Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts

In the press release, 2023 TWA Grants Chair Cheryl Votzmeyer-Rios said, “this program, an unwavering source of inspiration, provides crucial funding to nurture the artistic spirit within our communities. Through the collective dedication and support of this program, we can continue to build a brighter, more vibrant future for our state.” 

Executive Committee Chair Leslie Blanton added, “It is truly an honor to be able to support 41 arts programs in 2023… The generosity of our members reiterates the importance of investing in arts education.” 

Applications for the 2024 cycle will open on October 1 and close on December 1 of this year. For more information, visit www.txculturaltrust.org.

