2023 Texas Women For The Arts Recipients Announced

Texas Women For The Arts (TWA) is a grant-awarding program which aims, according to its mission statement, “to be the leading voice for the arts in education, advocacy, and economic impact in Texas, spotlighting the artistic excellence of our state.” It is the statewide membership group of the Texas Cultural Trust, and composed of over 200 Texas philanthropists.

Since the program was established in 2005, TWA has awarded 362 grants in support of arts access for children. Earlier this month, the group sent out a press release announcing the selection of 41 organizations from across the state as recipients of their 2023 awards. In total, TWA will distribute $294,000 this year.

In the press release, Heidi Marquez Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the Texas Cultural Trust, called TWA an “invaluable force in Texas, driving positive change and ensuring access to the arts for generations to come.”

This year’s recipients are as follows:

Arlington

Arlington Museum of Art

Austin

Austin Classical Guitar

Beat 4 Beat

Creative Action

Forklift Danceworks

ISHIDA Dance Company, Inc.

The Kindness Campaign

Beaumont

Inspire, Encourage, Achieve (IEA)

Brownsville

Revival of Cultural Arts

Corpus Christi

Alcorta’s Folklórico Diamante, Inc.

Art Center of Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Symphony Society

K Space Contemporary

Dallas

Dallas Symphony Association, Inc.

TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND

El Paso

Creative Kids

El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation

El Paso Pro-Musica

El Paso Symphony Orchestra Assn., Inc.

Euless

The Hopeful Theatre Project

Fayetteville

Arts for Rural Texas



Fort Worth

Amphibian Stage

Arts Fort Worth

Casa Mañana, Inc.

Van Cliburn Foundation, Inc.

Houston

Hope Stone, Inc.

Rising Stars Academy of Dance and Performing Arts/Nia’s Daughters Movement Collective

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra (ROCO)

Sandal Gap Studio

Young Audiences, Inc. of Houston

Laredo

Daphne Art Foundation

Leander

Art Beat Foundation

Central Texas Philharmonic

Lubbock

Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA)

Marfa

Marfa Live Arts

McAllen

International Museum of Art & Science

San Angelo

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

San Antonio

Briscoe Western Art Museum

Contemporary Art at Blue Star

Musical Bridges Around the World

Spring

Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts

In the press release, 2023 TWA Grants Chair Cheryl Votzmeyer-Rios said, “this program, an unwavering source of inspiration, provides crucial funding to nurture the artistic spirit within our communities. Through the collective dedication and support of this program, we can continue to build a brighter, more vibrant future for our state.”

Executive Committee Chair Leslie Blanton added, “It is truly an honor to be able to support 41 arts programs in 2023… The generosity of our members reiterates the importance of investing in arts education.”

Applications for the 2024 cycle will open on October 1 and close on December 1 of this year. For more information, visit www.txculturaltrust.org.