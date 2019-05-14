Texas Women For The Arts Awards 27 Arts Organizations With $247K

Texas Women for the Arts, a program of the Texas Cultural Trust, selected 27 arts programs across the state to receive more than $247,000 in grants at their 14th Annual Meeting, which took place April 29-May 1, 2019 in Houston, TX.

States Heidi Marquez Smith, Executive Director of Texas Cultural Trust: “Texas Women for the Arts was formed in 2005 to be a champion for the arts and arts education. Since then, the organization has awarded more than $2.4 million to more than 200 arts organizations across Texas.”

Eliza Duncan, chair of Texas Women for the Arts, says, “Texas Women for the Arts remains committed to providing grants to organizations that share our mission to ensure that the children of Texas have access to life-enriching arts education.”

The 2019 Texas Women for the Arts Impact Grantees are:

Austin Community Foundation, Austin – $2,014.00

Austin Lyric Opera (Austin Opera), Austin – $10,000.00

Ballet Austin, Austin – $2,014.00

Ballet Lubbock, Austin – $2,500.00

Casa Mañana, Fort Worth – $2,014.00

Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent, Victoria – $2,014.00

Dallas Symphony Association, Inc., Dallas – $12,500.00

El Paso Museum of History Foundation, El Paso – $2,014.00

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Association., Inc., Fort Worth – $5,000.00

Homemade Hope, Houston – $30,000.00

Hope Stone Inc., Houston – $2,014.00

Houston Center for Photography, Houston – $5,000.00

Kids Excel El Paso, Inc., El Paso – $2,014.00

LHUCA (Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts), Lubbock – $7,790.00

Marfa Live Arts (Marfa Theatre), Marfa – $23,750.00

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, Canyon – $9,500.00

Rockport Center for the Arts, Rockport – $27,000.00

San Antonio Museum of Art, San Antonio – $2,014.00

South Texas Institute for the Arts (Art Museum of South Texas), Corpus Christi – $23,750.00

Texas Ballet Theater, Fort Worth – $7,500.00

The Citadelle Art Museum, Canadian – $30,000.00

The Dallas Opera, Dallas – $2,014.00

The Periwinkle Foundation, Houston – $2,014.00

The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University, Houston – $2,014.00

Victoria Ballet Theatre, Victoria – $9,384.00

Young Audiences, Arts for Learning of Northeast Texas, Tyler – $2,014.00