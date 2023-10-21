Texas Women for the Arts Opens Grant Application for Art Educational Programming

The Texas Cultural Trust (TXCT), a nonprofit organization supporting arts access across the state, has announced that its Texas Women for the Arts (TWA) grant application is now open.

TWA, a philanthropic membership organization, awards between $250,000 and $450,000 annually to programs that provide arts education for children in Texas. Since 2005, the organization has granted over $4 million to more than 300 arts organizations, serving nearly 3.6 million children.

In 2023, TWA awarded more than $294,000 to 41 arts programs. Grantees included visual and performing arts programs such as the Arlington Museum of Art’s Arlington ISD/AMA Summer Art Camp; Arts Fort Worth’s Arts in Community Centers initiative; El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Therapeutic Arts for Oncology Patients program; and River Oaks Chamber Orchestra’s publication and distribution of ROCO’s first children’s book, The Nightingale.

Applications for the 2023-2024 grant cycle opened earlier this month, and the deadline to apply is Friday, December 1 at 5:00 p.m. Applications must come from 501(c)3 organizations, with the exception of religious organizations and city/county/state historical agencies. Additionally, applicants must be sponsored by a current member of TWA.

Learn more about the grant criteria and guidelines here, and click here to begin a grant application.