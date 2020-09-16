Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Releases Statement on Allegations Against Bill Arning

An Instagram account called @cancelartgalleries, which is a platform for individuals to anonymously air personal experiences with or the witnessing of harassment, discrimination, and racism in the commercial art sector, has in recent days published numerous posts by anonymous individuals about Bill Arning, the former director of the Contemporary Art Museum Houston (CAMH). When Arning’s departure from the CAMH was announced in 2018, the museum stated that he had “resigned effective immediately.”

The Instagram posts allege unsolicited sexual advances by Arning, allege a general history of Arning’s sexual behavior in relation to his role in the art community, and also contain allegations around his behavior with a member, members, or former members of an ongoing program at CAMH called the Teen Council, which is a vehicle for area students in grades 9-12. Earlier this week, the CAMH commented on one of @cancelartgalleries’ posts regarding some of these allegations, which @cancelartgalleries subsequently published to its account as a post. Today, CAMH sent Glasstire an expanded statement explaining why Arning was “removed” from his role at the museum.

Last week, Glasstire published a news article about Arning’s plans to open a commercial art gallery in Houston, following his public announcement of that information.

CAMH’s statement to Glasstire is published in full below:

In October of 2018, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) immediately removed Bill Arning as director when allegations of improper — but not illegal — communications and actions with artists were investigated by our legal counsel and found to be credible. CAMH was also made aware that Mr. Arning had a relationship with an adult artist who was previously included in a Teen Council curated exhibition at CAMH. However, there was no indication or allegation that this relationship began when this individual was a minor. This week, anonymous social media postings have come to our attention concerning Mr. Arning involving new and very troubling accusations, which if true should be referred immediately to law enforcement or a sexual assault hotline. To be clear, at no time has anyone provided CAMH’s leadership any information of sexual assault or any other illegal behavior regarding the former director. CAMH takes these matters very seriously, and encourages anyone with any information of illegality to come forward. As evident in the institution’s swift actions nearly two years ago, CAMH is committed to protecting and caring for artists, our staff, and our community — this is our duty as a public museum.

CAMH reported the new allegations to the Houston Police Department. Any person who was affected or has information regarding allegations may contact HPD at 713–308-0080 and reference investigation # 1226552-20.

On @cancelartgalleries, a few commenters called on Glasstire to investigate Arning’s behavior. Glasstire has been and will continue to reach out to people in the Houston art community and beyond for insight and information. Thus far, Glasstire has not been approached or contacted by anyone who can or will go on the record about the allegations that have appeared on the @cancelthegalleries social media account. If you or someone you know can or would communicate with Glasstire about the allegations, please email [email protected] and [email protected]

If the nature of the allegations are criminal, please contact the police using the information above.

The Instagram account @cancelartgalleries, whose founder/s remain anonymous, is one of a handful of social media accounts that have appeared in recent months that offer an outlet for individuals who have been employed in the art industry to publish anonymous accounts of incidents or experiences they’ve had or witnessed in their current or former workplaces around issues of sexism, racism, homophobia, harassment, abuse of power, negligence, and bad-faith actions and initiatives. Other accounts include @changethemuseum and @abetterguggenheim.