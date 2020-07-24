Sarah Sudhoff Selected as San Antonio’s Doseum’s 2020 Artist In Residence

San Antonio’s The DoSeum, the acclaimed children’s museum, has announced that Sarah Sudhoff is its newest Artist in Residence. The program, now in its fourth year, allows children to interact with the work of the artist residents, and connects the artists with the community via programs each artist creates, focusing on literacy through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

For her stint, Sudhoff will present The Reading Brain, a multi-sensory, data-driven interactive installation, which features a colorful, organic brain-like sculpture which illustrates real-time mapping of the brain activity of dyslexic children as they read. The data, recorded through MRI scans, is provided by the Director of the Center for the Study of Learning at Georgetown University, Dr. Guinevere Eden.

Sudhoff’s Brain will be exhibited in conjunction with The DoSeum’s fall exhibition Beautiful Minds: Dyslexia and the Creative Advantage. Beautiful Minds explores the triumph of the novel ways dyslexia challenges have been handled in the past by people who have been affected the most. The exhibition, which features tools and resources used in diagnosis, will open on October 10, 2020, and be on view through January 3, 2021.

“My eight-year-old son August, whose difficulty with reading and courageous efforts to overcome these challenges, gave me the inspiration for this project,” says Sudhoff. “The Reading Brain is a celebration of all children and all of which makes us different and unique from one another, while igniting curiosity about the mechanics of our brains through the reading process.”

Says Orlando Graves Bolaño , DoSeum Arts Education Manager: “At The DoSeum we encourage and foster joyful learning and discovery and have always recognized there are myriad ways in which the mind can learn and think. By presenting Beautiful Minds: Dyslexia and the Creative Advantage and Sarah Sudhoff’s creative installation, we hope to inspire and enlighten families in the idea that a dyslexia diagnosis should never be seen as a problem, but rather as an opportunity to put minds at play in creative and exceptional ways.”

Past DoSeum resident artists include Richard Armendariz, Calder Kamin, Gregorio Mannino, Amada Miller, and Mark Menjivar. For more on the previous artists and their projects, and for more about The Doseum, please visit its website here.