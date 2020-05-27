Checking in With: Emily Peacock

by Glasstire May 27, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

View and bid on Emily Peacock’s piece in The Glasstire Auction here.

Christina Rees and Emily Peacock chat about Emily discovering her inner painter, how her work takes on the ideas of crisis and emergency, and how much they both miss driving.

“I just want to drive to Huntsville SO BAD.”

Emily Peacock, H.S.A.N.O. Home Security Apparatuses for Non-Desirable Outcomes, 2019. Archival inkjet print mounted to aluminum, 36 x 24 inch ovals.

To see more of Emily Peacock’s work, please go here, here, and here.

For further reading and viewing, see the links below:

I cannot stop creating things. 

Emily Peacock at Beefhaus, Dallas 

Top Five: September 15, 2016 with Emily Peacock 

Glasshouses 32: Emily Peacock 

 

 

0 comment

You may also like

Glasshouses 32: Emily Peacock

April 24, 2014

Top Five: November 9, 2017

November 9, 2017

Checking in With: Giovanni Valderas

May 20, 2020

Brad Tucker at Beefhaus, Dallas

February 6, 2016

This and That: Emily Peacock / Dennis Oppenheim

November 18, 2016

Checking in With: Celia Eberle

May 26, 2020

Checking in With: Jon Whitfill

May 26, 2020

Checking in With: Kevin McNamee-Tweed

May 27, 2020

Field Trip Dallas, Part 2

February 28, 2014

See Food: Contemporary Photography and the Ways We...

December 20, 2013

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: