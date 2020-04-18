Home Remedy Mixtape #4: Echoplex

It’s time for another dose of weekly music for your home listening! Glasstire’s Home Remedy Mixtapes series by Houston’s Flash Gordon Parks and Peter Lucas brings a new mix by Lucas — a special edition from his secret “Echoplex” series of collaged and heavily echoed music and sound mixes.

Says Lucas: “I’ve been making these Echoplex mixes for a very long time, but I’ve given them only via physical media in handmade cases to a small group of friends, family, and colleagues. They’re made by a ridiculously convoluted process that is really more like collage or film editing than what most DJs do.” This one, made especially for our online series, is fast-moving and heavy on 1970s funk, including a classic from Cameroonian musician Manu Dibango, who died a couple of weeks ago due to COVID-19.

Enjoy!

Check back every Saturday for another installment of music.

Click on the arrow button below to listen to Lucas’ “Echoplex” (or go here).

