Home Remedy Mixtape #3: Boomtown Boogie

Glasstire’s eclectic, weekly music-mix series by Peter Lucas and Flash Gordon Parks continues! For this week’s installment of Home Remedy Mixtapes, Flash Gordon Parks has put together an hour-long mix of rarely heard Houston-made Boogie Funk and Modern Soul records from 1980-85.

Flash says that this is an overlooked period of our local soul music history. “I appreciate the opportunity to share these local gems. Houston is most often recognized for Don Robey’s Duke/Peacock era of the 1950’s, or Skipper Lee Frazier’s Ovide Records in the ‘60’s. The early ’80s was a time when Charles Bush’s labels, Houston Connection Recording Corporation (HCRC) and Grand Records, were releasing music that was slap-bass heavy and really made you want to move.”

Listen, enjoy, and dance if you want to!

Click on the arrow button below to listen to Flash’s “Boomtown Boogie” (or go here).

Enjoy Home Remedy Mixtape #1 here, and #2 here (both are also embedded below).