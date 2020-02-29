An Interview With James Cobb and James W. Johnson

GS: If you could have any piece of artwork, and money wasn’t a factor, what would it be?

JC: Yeah, that one’s basically impossible for me. I don’t have much of a possession impulse. I do own and live with plenty of art that I love, mostly through decades of trades with contemporaries, but I truly can’t imagine a Cy Twombly, an Anselm Kiefer, a Joan Mitchell, a Bacon, Stella, or an Egon Schiele landscape — all work that I greatly admire. Impossible. Maybe a very tiny one?

JJ: I would want Bronzino’s painting Venus, Cupid, Folly and Time. It has almost everything that I like in a work of art: formal and sensual beauty, mystery, humor, and a touch of the bizarre.

GS: If you could change the gallery system from what it is today, what would you do?

JC: No clue, really. I think the gallery paradigm, as formal interface between art and the public, and especially as the entirely problematic intersection of art and commerce, cannot ever function in a way that ultimately makes sense. It’s okay. That art/commerce intersection should always be difficult. Like magnetic repulsion. That there are so many artists and gallerists laboring out of love helps keep the messy confluence navigable.

JJ: To me, the gallery system is a complex combination of art and commerce and there are a variety of ways that people approach that. They can do whatever they want, and I am willing to work with some if I trust them and they don’t try to tell me what to do. My primary concern is just making art and avoiding having a real job, which I have managed for the last 30 years. And it seems to me that every year brings new ways and venues for getting one’s art seen.

GS: Do you struggle with creating your artwork, or does it flow out of you easily?

JC: Sometimes I struggle, especially when I consciously stretch. Sometimes it flows.

JJ: After spending about 80,000 hours making art, I’ve developed a comfortable system of having one piece leading to another, even though the second may or may not resemble the first. I often take a breath after finishing a piece, and contemplate what I want to say now, how do I want say it, and sometimes, it’s just a matter of how do I feel like painting now. After a while, making art is just a way of life, and the process of staying engaged and passionate about what you are doing is of primary importance. In most any piece, there are aspects that can feel like a struggle and other parts that are just plain fun. Usually, I love starting a piece and finishing a piece, with the middle being the most “work.”