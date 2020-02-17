Austin’s Big Medium Announces 2020 LINE Residency Artists

Austin non-profit Big Medium has announced its 2020 The LINE Residency artists. The Austin residency, now in its second year, is open to local artists and takes place at The LINE Austin hotel overlooking Lady Bird Lake. Selected artists are provided access to the hotel and its amenities, a private studio space, and a stipend for the hotel bar and restaurant.

Artists each agree to a six-week block, during which they use the studio for a minimum of 20 hours per week, conduct open studios, and commit to one public event during their residency, such as an artist talk, workshop, open house, or other event to be agreed upon by Big Medium and the LINE.

Resident artists and dates are as follows:

March – April 18: Brooke Burnside, a mixed-media and clay artist, was born and raised in the Bahamas. Through drawing and collage, Burnside’s work “explores geography, position, memory, and the transgressive potential in abstract documentation.”

May 4 – June 13: Natalia Rocafuerte, a Mexican-American new media artist, filmmaker, and community organizer, creates work “on perception, analog technology, and spatial identity.”

June 29 – August 8: Saul Jerome San Juan, an arts educator and painter who moved to the United States from the Philippines at age 14, hopes to “contribute holistically to our society today and tomorrow the sublime empathy (of) art.”

September 14 – October 24: Alie Jackson, a multimedia artist, art director, animator, and official Snapchat Lens Creator, born and raised in Austin, Texas, “examines how the digital landscape is shaping the perception and behavior of ourselves, others, and objects around us.”

November 2 – December 12: Suzanne Wyss, a Texan since 2013, is a multi-disciplinary artist focusing on “large scale installation and sculpture, (and) transforming industrial materials into organic forms.”

****

Big Medium, the Austin non-profit dedicated to supporting and promoting contemporary art in Texas, produces The LINE Residency, which takes place at an Austin hotel overlooking Lady Bird Lake. The 2020 curators for LINE are Big Medium’s Executive Director Shea Little, and Program Coordinator Coka Trevino. The criteria for selection (open to all artists living and working in Austin, working in any medium and discipline and at any stage in their career) include the strength of current work, previous work and exhibitions, education, and how artists propose to use the studio space during their ​six-week​ residency.