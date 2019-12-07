Austin’s Yard Dog Gallery Leaves South Congress Location After 25 Years

by Christopher Blay December 7, 2019
FacebookTwitterEmail

Yard-Dog-Gallery-in-Austin-Announced-a-move-from-south-CongressYard Dog Gallery, the Austin art space which has been at its 1510 South Congress location for over two decades, is moving. “We’re happy to announce that we’ll be sharing space with the Bale Creek Allen Gallery at Canopy Austin, taking over part of Bale’s space, but functioning as two separate and independent galleries” says Randy Franklyn, owner and founder of Yard Dog, in an email to Glasstire.  Franklyn and his wife Jann Baskett started the gallery in 1995 based on Baskett’s ideas, and she is the gallery’s creative advisor. “South Congress has been our home since 1995 and will always be a big part of who we are. We’ve had a lifetime of history [there] and leaving is bittersweet, but we’re excited about the possibilities in front of us.”

The gallery will be open at its original location through December, although the Canopy space will be open as well for the first event there on December 13, from 7 – 10pm,  showing a baker’s dozen of Bruce Lee’s painted seed bags. After the December 13 show, Yard Dog will be open by appointment only, until it has fully resettled at the new location.

The name, derived from the folk art of the deep south that the gallery specialized in back in 1995 when it opened, was kept as the gallery added works from artists who were neither folk/outsider artists, nor from the south. Yard Dog also shows works by artists who are also rather well-known musicians, including Jon Langford, Bob Schneider, Will Johnson, Tom Russell, Reg Mombassa, Peter O’Doherty, Ian McLagan, Darden Smith, & Jad Fair, and others.

Yard Dog follows the exit of another South Congress legacy business, Uncommon Objects — an antique shop established there in 1991 — and will have a booth in Uncommon’s new space on Fortview Road in Austin. “They were a huge part of why we wanted to be on South Congress in 1995 and were a great neighbor for 20+ years, so we’re thrilled to be joining them at their ‘new’ South Austin space,” says Franklyn.

Canopy-Studions-on-the-East-Side-of-Austin

Canopy

For more information on Yard Dog’s move, visit its website here.

****

Canopy is a creative community set within a redeveloped East Austin warehouse. Artist studios, creative office spaces, art galleries and a café are linked together with communal courtyards and covered breezeways, emphasizing the connectedness between art, culture, and the public. Its creative complex includes the beautiful gallery space for Big Medium and East Austin Studio Tour headquarters.

 

0 comment

You may also like

East Austin Studio Tour 2015: Community Breakfast

November 17, 2015

Austin: Go See Some Art!

May 9, 2017

The Texas Biennial is Back

September 30, 2016

Our Alternate Awards from the Austin Critics’ Table

June 9, 2014

Everything is evolving, everything is falling apart: Jamie...

May 10, 2016

Rebranded Austin Arts Festival Adds an Art Fair...

April 7, 2016

Deadline for West Austin Artists

February 13, 2014

Top Five: April 21, 2016

April 21, 2016

Melissa Brown at Big Medium

February 10, 2016

Top Five: November 14, 2019

November 14, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: