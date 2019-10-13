Art Dirt: Why Artists Need to Learn About Technology

by Glasstire October 13, 2019
Jennifer Steinkamp MFAH houston

Jennifer Steinkamp, Mike Kelley​, 2007–08, video installation, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Museum purchase funded by Isabel B. Wilson and The Brown Foundation, Inc. © Jennifer Steinkamp, courtesy of the artist and Lehmann Maupin Gallery, New York

Brandon Zech and guest host Seth Mittag recap the Glasstire DataHack, talk about the wild and crazy things computer programs can do, and discuss why artists should learn about technology.

“Any kind of media you try out is valuable for your practice. And why not programming?”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

Related Reading:
Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Glasstire DataHack
Scenes from the Glasstire DataHack
The Wilcox Space Rebooted: A Conversation With Liz Trosper About Art and Technology

