Art Dirt: Why Artists Need to Learn About Technology

Brandon Zech and guest host Seth Mittag recap the Glasstire DataHack, talk about the wild and crazy things computer programs can do, and discuss why artists should learn about technology.

“Any kind of media you try out is valuable for your practice. And why not programming?”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

Related Reading:

Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Glasstire DataHack

Scenes from the Glasstire DataHack

The Wilcox Space Rebooted: A Conversation With Liz Trosper About Art and Technology