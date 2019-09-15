Win $5,000 at the Glasstire DataHack!

Glasstire is pleased to announce the 2019 Glasstire DataHack, an opportunity for people interested in the arts and data to come together and look at the landscape of art in the City of Houston. The winning project, as determined by a panel of judges, will be awarded a prize of $5,000.

Glasstire, being the online publication for art in Texas for 18 years, has complied a unique data set of art venues throughout the Greater Houston Area. Using this data set as a starting point, the Glasstire DataHack asks participants to search for insights and visualizations about the landscape of Houston by drawing on relevant data and information.

The two-day event will be hosted by Glasstire at Rice University’s Duncan Hall on Saturday, October 5th from 10 AM to 9 PM, and Sunday, October 6th from 8 AM to 5 PM. Free parking and free food will be provided to all participants and spectators.

To learn more about the event, please read the Glasstire DataHack FAQ and view the DataHack’s schedule. Teams and individuals can register for the event here.

This event is made possible by a grant from the Houston Endowment, and by Glasstire’s partnership with Rice University.