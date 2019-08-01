Top Five: August 1, 2019 with Jon Revett

Christina Rees and guest Jon Revett deal with high wind in Amarillo and let you in on how you can visit the only iconic work of land art in Texas.

“The cowboys do not like visitors out here unannounced. They will make you leave. Also, you won’t be able to find it.”

1. Amarillo Ramp

Amarillo Ramp is an earthwork by artist Robert Smithson. Located on a ranch in Amarillo, the piece was created in 1970s and is accessible by private tours. Read Jon Revett’s 2014 article about its custodianship here.

2. Cody Ledvina: Crawdaddy Ledvina, Cody USA

Blank Check Gallery (Houston)

July 13 – August 8

A homecoming show of works by Houston artist Cody Ledvina.

3. Shana Hoehn: Hauntings

Women and Their Work (Austin)

August 3 – September 5

Opening August 3, 7-9 PM

A solo exhibition featuring work by Shana Hoehn.

4. Men of Steel, Women of Wonder

San Antonio Museum of Art

June 21 – September 1

A group show of works featuring artists’ responses to Wonder Woman and Superman. The exhibition includes works by Laylah Ali, Dara Birnbaum, Renée Cox, Mary Beth Edelson, Fahamu Pecou, Pope.L, Mel Ramos, Norman Rockwell, and Jim Shaw, and others.

5. Spencer Evans: In My Image

Dallas Museum of Art

Reception August 1, 6-9 PM

An exhibition in the DMA’s C3 Visiting Artist Center, featuring “large, collaborative self-portraits started by Museum visitors and completed by the artist.”