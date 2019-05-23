Historic Air Terminal partners with Houston Artist GONZO247

The 1940 Air Terminal Museum at Hobby Airport In Houston will partner with local artist GONZO247 to paint a 1969 Hawker jet, which is parked outdoors at the museum’s entrance.

The air terminal originally opened in 1940 and was completely abandoned in 1978 and left vacant until it re-opened as the Terminal Museum in 2004. For this project, the museum collaborated with organizations across Houston for suggestions on symbols and icons of the city to be included in the mural. Painting will begin on Thursday, May 23, 2019 and will probably end on Sunday, June 2.

States Amy Rogers, Executive Director of the Terminal Museum: “The true success of the art project will be measured by the ways we are able to engage the public at large and build bridges in the Houston community.”

Mario E. Figueroa, Jr., publicly known as GONZO247, was born and raised in Houston and is an early pioneer in local graffiti and street culture. He has participated in over 300 exhibitions and murals over the last 30 years. GONZO247 says of the project, “When I first saw the jet, I couldn’t believe that it was going to be my canvas! I have transformed cars and even beer silos, but this is a project of a whole different scale.”

The 1940 Air Terminal Museum is located at 8325 Travelair Street, Houston, TX 77061 (west side of Hobby Airport) and is open Tuesday – Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 1-5pm. Follow the transformation of the jet on Instagram @1940atm. There will be live demonstration by GONZO247 on Saturday, June 1 at 11am.