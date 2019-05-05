Art Dirt: How To (Not) Get Kicked Off of Instagram

by Glasstire May 5, 2019
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail
fruit art by Stephanie Sarley on Instagram

Image: Stephanie Sarley/Instagram

In our latest Art Dirt podcast, Brandon Zech and Christina Rees start out talking about artists who have been kicked off of Instagram, but quickly devolve into how social media platforms can be useful and problematic ways of engaging with the art world.

“I think you’d be hard-pressed to find someone saying that no moderation whatsoever is the solution to this problem…I don’t know why our darkest impulses have to be out there for everyone to see anyway.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

Relavent Reading:
Facebook and the Art of Censorship
San Antonio Art Historian Ruben Cordova Censored by Facebook
Phillip Kremer Has Been Kicked Off Instagram: Was it over Trump?
Rainey Knudson’s Farewell Lecture
Artists: Feel Free to Get Off of Instagram in 2019
Warning, Erasure, and Christie Blizard’s Instagram

0 comment

You may also like

Protect Your Data: Rice University to Host Symposium...

December 25, 2018

How I learned to stop worrying and quit...

August 28, 2015

How to Raise the Bar on Dallas’ Scene?

September 27, 2011

Here’s Donald Trump as an Art Critic

August 10, 2017

Only You Can Prevent Facebook

April 8, 2018

Arthouse: The Dilemma of Authenticity and Visibility

April 20, 2011

Mo Money

June 2, 2016

Marcel Dzama and the Love of all things...

January 11, 2017

The Art Factor: Instagram Apologizes to Houston Artist

March 16, 2016

This Month’s Creative Time Flag Sparks Political Controversy

August 3, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: