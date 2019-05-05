Art Dirt: How To (Not) Get Kicked Off of Instagram

In our latest Art Dirt podcast, Brandon Zech and Christina Rees start out talking about artists who have been kicked off of Instagram, but quickly devolve into how social media platforms can be useful and problematic ways of engaging with the art world.

“I think you’d be hard-pressed to find someone saying that no moderation whatsoever is the solution to this problem…I don’t know why our darkest impulses have to be out there for everyone to see anyway.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below.

