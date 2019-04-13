Tina Fuentes Retires from Texas Tech After 33 Years

Tina Fuentes, native Texan and longtime Texas Tech University (TTU) School of Art painting professor, is retiring this May. After 33 years of teaching for the School of Art and serving as interim director and director between 2005 and 2013, she will continue her international art practice from her Lubbock-based home and studio.

During her tenure at TTU, Fuentes arranged stints for notable visiting artists, including Luis Jiménez , Terry Allen, and Jesus Moroles. The annual, well-attended School of Art Open House, where hundreds of prospective students tour facilities, attend demonstrations and workshops, and receive portfolio reviews from TTU faculty members, began under Fuentes’s directorship. She has served on visual art panels of the New Mexico State Arts Division and the Texas Commission on the Arts, as well as a juror and board member of the Albuquerque Arts Board 1% for Art Program. Fuentes’s artwork has been published in Art in America, Contemporary Chicano and Chicana Art, Art-Talk, and Art Space.

In 2015 Fuentes received a three-year National Science Endowment for her recent storm-focused collaborations with Atmospheric Science Professor Dr. Eric Bruning. Fuentes’s work is in permanent collections including the National Hispanic Cultural Center and Albuquerque Museum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Texas Tech University Public Art Collection in Lubbock, and the Benson Latin American Collection at the University of Texas in Austin. Fuentes is currently represented by Exhibit 208 of Albuquerque and Charles Adams Gallery of Lubbock.

