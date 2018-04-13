Here’s What the DMA Bought From the 2018 Dallas Art Fair

Three years ago the Dallas Museum of Art launched its Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program. Each year the museum’s curators/directors walk patrons around the Dallas Art Fair to pick out artworks for the museum’s permanent collection, and this year the budget was $150,000 (up from $100K last year and $50K the year before that).

This program was “…devised to foster a relationship between the Museum, the Fair, and its global roster of participating galleries and artists, as well as strengthen and deepen the Fair’s roots in Dallas year round.” This is the Dallas Art Fair’s 10th anniversary, and each year it takes place in a building next door to the DMA. This year, the DMA’s director Agustín Arteaga and its associate curator of contemporary art, Anna Katherine Brodbeck, advised the group.

The museum purchased works by Geraldo de Barros, Sanford Biggers, Alicia Henry, Shara Hughes, Tony Lewis, Matthew Ronay, and Brie Ruais.

Via the DMA: “The works selected as part of the 2018 acquisition include Brie Ruais’s ceramic wall work, Broken Ground Red (130 lbs of clay spread out from center), 2017 (Albertz Benda); Sanford Biggers’s quilt work, Sirroco, 2016 (Massimo De Carlo); Matthew Ronay’s sculpture, Condition, 2018 (Casey Kaplan); Tony Lewis’s wall drawing, Nes, 2018 (Shane Campbell Gallery); two silver gelatin prints by Geraldo de Barros, both Untitled, from the series Fotoformas Sao Paulo, 1949/1908, (Sicardi Gallery); Shara Hughes’s painting Gusto, 2018 (Rachel Uffner Gallery), and Alicia Henry’s mixed media work, Untitled, 2017 (Liliana Bloch Gallery).”