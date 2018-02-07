S.A.’s Artist Foundation Announces $15K Grant Awardees

The Artist Foundation of San Antonio has announced the winners of this year’s grants in three categories:

Riley Robinson The Rick Liberto grant for visual arts ($15,000)

Aaron Prado The Paul Elizondo grant for performing arts ($15,000)

Bryce Milligan The Department of Arts & Culture COSA grant for literary arts ($15,000)

A fourth award, the Inaugural Tobin Prize for Artistic Excellence People’s Choice Award (also for $15,000), will be selected by the voters of Bexar county. San Antonians—vote!

The mission of the Artist Foundation serves as a model for art-loving organizations:

The purpose of the Artist Foundation of San Antonio is to enrich our artistic and economic fabric by providing monetary awards to individual artists, across diverse disciplines, thereby advancing their creative enterprise and the arts in our community.

While there are many organizations that provide funding to arts organizations, the Foundation is the only organization in our area that distinguishes itself with the sole objective of giving to individual artists.

We believe that by granting awards and recognition to our artists the art market in San Antonio and Bexar County will grow, diversify and prosper. Artists are in fact small business owners and an important factor in economic development. Cities across this country have awakened to the fact that vibrant artistic communities draw not only tourists, but also employers and talented employees.