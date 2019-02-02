San Antonio Artists: Apply for a $15,000 Grant

The Artist Foundation, a San Antonio-based organization dedicated to helping the city’s artists realize their projects through opportunities and financial support, has announced that it is now accepting applications for its 2019 grant cycle. This year the foundation will award prizes in four categories: visual arts, literary arts, performing arts and a people’s choice award. Previous winners in the visual art category include Riley Robinson, Sabine Senft, Andrei Renteria, Daniela Riojas, Christie Blizard, Doerte Weber, Buster Graybill, Jennifer Datchuck, Ansen Seale, Katie Pell, Chris Sauter, and Vincent Valdez.

A point of pride for the Artist Foundation is that they invest in local talent by giving grants directly to artists. The organization explains further:

“We believe that by granting awards and recognition to our artists the art market in San Antonio and Bexar County will grow, diversify and prosper. Artists are in fact small business owners and an important factor in economic development. Cities across this country have awakened to the fact that vibrant artistic communities draw not only tourists, but also employers and talented employees.”

Artists living in Bexar County are welcome to apply. Applications are due on March 15, 2019, and the winners will be announced in May. See below for more application rules.

—Foundation awards are open to individual working artists who create original work

—All artists must be United States citizens or Resident Aliens

—All applicants must be residents of Bexar County, Texas for:

——12 consecutive months, as of the date of application

——if awarded, applicant must maintain permanent residency in San Antonio during the grant period

—Artists who are proposing projects must demonstrate one or more of the following characteristics:

——a potential for artistic growth and experimentation

——a significant shift in their work

——challenging and innovative exploration with new materials, concepts or creative practices and processes

——only professional artists (defined below) demonstrating high artistic quality should apply

—All applicants must be 18 years old as of the date of application

—Applicants must have exhibited, performed, presented and/or published artistic work in a public context in the past three years