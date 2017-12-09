Organizations Across Texas Receive Hurricane Harvey Relief Grants

The Texas Commission on the Arts has announced that 52 arts organizations and 17 artists affected by Hurricane Harvey will receive relief grants. Totaling $446,500, the grants will go towards supplementing income lost by the organizations and individuals due to the storm. Those receiving the grants are located in 15 Texas cities: Beaumont, Clute, Corpus Christi, Elgin, Friendswood, Galveston, Gonzales, Hallettsville, Houston, Orange, Port Aransas, Port Arthur, Rockport, Round Top and Spring.

Grant amounts differ depending on the applicant’s situation: organizations are receiving grants ranging from $40,000 to $1,500, and individuals are receiving between $2,500 and $1,500. See below for a full list of grantees.

Beaumont

Art Museum of Southeast Texas: $1,500

Beaumont Community Players: $2,000

Young Audiences of Southeast Texas: $4,000

Clute

Edmond Baker, Jr.: $1,500

Corpus Christi

Art Museum of South Texas: $8,000

Jimmy Willden: $1,500

Elgin

Margo Sawyer: $2,500

Friendswood

Patricia Grissom: $2,500

Ted Ellis: $1,500

Galveston

Grand 1894 Opera House: $15,000

Gonzales

Gonzales Crystal Theatre: $2,500

Hallettsville

Hallet Oak Foundation: $2,000

Houston

Alley Theatre: $20,000

Art League of Houston: $4,000

Classical Theatre Company: $1,500

Community Music Center of Houston: $1,500

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston: $2,000

Country Playhouse: $2,000

Czech Center Museum Houston: $2,000

Da Camera of Houston: $8,000

Dance Houston: $15,000

Dance Source Houston: $1,500

Diaz Music Institute: $4,000

Express Children’s Theatre: $15,000

Freneticore: $2,000

Fresh Arts: $15,000

Hits Theatre: $1,500

Houston Ballet Foundation: $40,000

Houston Boychoir: $2,000

Houston Center for Photography: $4,000

Houston Grand Opera Association: $40,000

Houston Metropolitan Dance Company: $4,000

Houston Symphony: $5,000

Houston Theater District: $15,000

Main Street Theater: $15,000

Mercury Houston: $15,000

Mildreds Umbrella Theater Company: $1,500

Multicultural Education & Counseling Through the Arts: $1,500

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston: $10,000

Positive Project: $4,000

Project Row House: $4,000

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra: $4,000

Russian Cultural Center-Our Texas: $2,000

Samskriti: $2,000

Society for the Performing Arts: $20,500

Society for the Preservation of Jazz Music: $2,000

Stages Repertory Theatre: $4,000

Young Audiences Inc. of Houston: $15,000

Deanna Santiago: $1,500

Felicia Johnson: $1,500

Greg Carter: $1,500

James Brummett: $1,500

Janice Rubin: $1,500

Jason Perry: $1,500

Kelvin Brown: $1,500

Khalil AbuSharekh: $1,500

Paul August Jr.: $2,000

Stacy Coulter: $2,000

Orange

Lutcher Theater: $2,000

Orange Community Players: $5,000

Port Aransas

Port Aransas Art Center: $7,500

Port Aransas Community Theater: $15,000

DianaTaylor Arturo: $2,000

Sheri Hargrove: $2,000

Port Arthur

Port Arthur Little Theatre: $4,000

Texas Artists Museum Society: $5,000

Rockport

Rockport Center for the Arts: $15,000

Round Top

James Dick Foundation for the Performing Arts: $8,000

Spring

Cypress Creek FACE: $15,000

“Funding for the Hurricane Harvey Relief grants includes $192,520 received from the National Endowment for the Arts; $150,000 provided by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation; and $103,980 in State monies. As well, the Mid-America Arts Alliance raised money through a separate crowdfunding campaign, and will provide grants directly to twelve additional artist applicants, as advised by TCA.”