Organizations Across Texas Receive Hurricane Harvey Relief Grants

The Texas Commission on the Arts has announced that 52 arts organizations and 17 artists affected by Hurricane Harvey will receive relief grants. Totaling $446,500, the grants will go towards supplementing income lost by the organizations and individuals due to the storm. Those receiving the grants are located in 15 Texas cities: Beaumont, Clute, Corpus Christi, Elgin, Friendswood, Galveston, Gonzales, Hallettsville, Houston, Orange, Port Aransas, Port Arthur, Rockport, Round Top and Spring.
Grant amounts differ depending on the applicant’s situation: organizations are receiving grants ranging from $40,000 to $1,500, and individuals are receiving between $2,500 and $1,500. See below for a full list of grantees.
Beaumont
Art Museum of Southeast Texas: $1,500
Beaumont Community Players: $2,000
Young Audiences of Southeast Texas: $4,000
Clute
Edmond Baker, Jr.: $1,500
Corpus Christi
Art Museum of South Texas: $8,000
Jimmy Willden: $1,500
Elgin
Margo Sawyer: $2,500
Friendswood
Patricia Grissom: $2,500
Ted Ellis: $1,500
Galveston
Grand 1894 Opera House: $15,000
Gonzales
Gonzales Crystal Theatre: $2,500
Hallettsville
Hallet Oak Foundation: $2,000
Houston
Alley Theatre: $20,000
Art League of Houston: $4,000
Classical Theatre Company: $1,500
Community Music Center of Houston: $1,500
Contemporary Arts Museum Houston: $2,000
Country Playhouse: $2,000
Czech Center Museum Houston: $2,000
Da Camera of Houston: $8,000
Dance Houston: $15,000
Dance Source Houston: $1,500
Diaz Music Institute: $4,000
Express Children’s Theatre: $15,000
Freneticore: $2,000
Fresh Arts: $15,000
Hits Theatre: $1,500
Houston Ballet Foundation: $40,000
Houston Boychoir: $2,000
Houston Center for Photography: $4,000
Houston Grand Opera Association: $40,000
Houston Metropolitan Dance Company: $4,000
Houston Symphony: $5,000
Houston Theater District: $15,000
Main Street Theater: $15,000
Mercury Houston: $15,000
Mildreds Umbrella Theater Company: $1,500
Multicultural Education & Counseling Through the Arts: $1,500
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston: $10,000
Positive Project: $4,000
Project Row House: $4,000
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra: $4,000
Russian Cultural Center-Our Texas: $2,000
Samskriti: $2,000
Society for the Performing Arts: $20,500
Society for the Preservation of Jazz Music: $2,000
Stages Repertory Theatre: $4,000
Young Audiences Inc. of Houston: $15,000
Deanna Santiago: $1,500
Felicia Johnson: $1,500
Greg Carter: $1,500
James Brummett: $1,500
Janice Rubin: $1,500
Jason Perry: $1,500
Kelvin Brown: $1,500
Khalil AbuSharekh: $1,500
Paul August Jr.: $2,000
Stacy Coulter: $2,000
Orange
Lutcher Theater: $2,000
Orange Community Players: $5,000
Port Aransas
Port Aransas Art Center: $7,500
Port Aransas Community Theater: $15,000
DianaTaylor Arturo: $2,000
Sheri Hargrove: $2,000
Port Arthur
Port Arthur Little Theatre: $4,000
Texas Artists Museum Society: $5,000
Rockport
Rockport Center for the Arts: $15,000
Round Top
James Dick Foundation for the Performing Arts: $8,000
Spring
Cypress Creek FACE: $15,000
“Funding for the Hurricane Harvey Relief grants includes $192,520 received from the National Endowment for the Arts; $150,000 provided by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation; and $103,980 in State monies. As well, the Mid-America Arts Alliance raised money through a separate crowdfunding campaign, and will provide grants directly to twelve additional artist applicants, as advised by TCA.”