Glasstire’s Favorite Museum Gift Stores, 2017

Shops included in the video:

The Houston Museum Of Natural Science Museum Store

The Menil Collection’s bookstore, Houston

The Asher Gallery at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

The Contemporary Arts Museum Houston’s shop

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s shop

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art’s shop, Fort Worth

The Kimbell Art Museum’s shop, Fort Worth

The McNay Art Museum’s shop, San Antonio

The San Antonio Museum of Art’s shop

The shop at MASS Gallery, Austin

Here’s a list of other places Glasstire likes to shop:

Houston

Where: The annual Glassell Studio School Student Art Sale

Why: The selection of affordable art made by students at the MFAH’s Glassell Studio School.

Where: Space Montrose

Why: The selection of artist-made and artisanal goods.

Where: Bill’s Junk

Why: A selection of affordably priced art and art-like junk reclaimed from thrift stores, ebay, and the great beyond.

Dallas

Where: {neighborhood}

Why: The selection of artist-made and artisanal goods.

San Antonio

Where: San Angel Folk Art

Why: A great selection of affordable folk and outsider art.

Austin

Where: East Side Pot Shop

Why: The selection of artist-made functional and decorative ceramics. (Pottery classes make great gifts, too.)

Where: Uncommon Objects

Why: A unique selection of antiques, folk art, vintage items, and everything in between.

Where: Yard Dog Art

Why: A have a great selection of affordable folk and outsider art.

Corpus Christi

Where: The shop at K Space Contemporary

Why: The selection of affordable art by South Texas artists.

Rockport

Where: Rockport Center for the Arts

Why: The selection of affordable art by South Texas artists.

Beaumont

Where: The gift shop at the Art Museum of Southeast Texas

Why: The selection of AMSET publications and affordable artworks by Texas-based artists.

Where: The Art Studio, Inc.

Why: The selection of affordable art by local artists

Marfa

Where: The Wrong Store

Why: The selection of unique jewelry and art objects by Texas-based artists.