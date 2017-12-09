Glasstire’s Favorite Museum Gift Stores, 2017

Shops included in the video:
The Houston Museum Of Natural Science Museum Store
The Menil Collection’s bookstore, Houston
The Asher Gallery at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
The Contemporary Arts Museum Houston’s shop
The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s shop
The Amon Carter Museum of American Art’s shop, Fort Worth
The Kimbell Art Museum’s shop, Fort Worth
The McNay Art Museum’s shop, San Antonio
The San Antonio Museum of Art’s shop
The shop at MASS Gallery, Austin
Here’s a list of other places Glasstire likes to shop:
Houston
Where: The annual Glassell Studio School Student Art Sale
Why: The selection of affordable art made by students at the MFAH’s Glassell Studio School.
Where: Space Montrose
Why: The selection of artist-made and artisanal goods.
Where: Bill’s Junk
Why: A selection of affordably priced art and art-like junk reclaimed from thrift stores, ebay, and the great beyond.
Dallas
Where: {neighborhood}
Why: The selection of artist-made and artisanal goods.
San Antonio
Where: San Angel Folk Art
Why: A great selection of affordable folk and outsider art.
Austin
Where: East Side Pot Shop
Why: The selection of artist-made functional and decorative ceramics. (Pottery classes make great gifts, too.)
Where: Uncommon Objects
Why: A unique selection of antiques, folk art, vintage items, and everything in between.
Where: Yard Dog Art
Why: A have a great selection of affordable folk and outsider art.
Corpus Christi
Where: The shop at K Space Contemporary
Why: The selection of affordable art by South Texas artists.
Rockport
Where: Rockport Center for the Arts
Why: The selection of affordable art by South Texas artists.
Beaumont
Where: The gift shop at the Art Museum of Southeast Texas
Why: The selection of AMSET publications and affordable artworks by Texas-based artists.
Where: The Art Studio, Inc.
Why: The selection of affordable art by local artists
Marfa
Where: The Wrong Store
Why: The selection of unique jewelry and art objects by Texas-based artists.