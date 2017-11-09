Top Five: November 9, 2017

Rainey Knudson and Brandon Zech on an unapologetic art critic, some disgusting and edgy drawings, and a new museum opening in the Panhandle.

1. Big Art in Small Town

Contemporary Art Museum Plainview

November 10 – February 2018

Opening November 10, 6-9PM

To read our interview with the museum’s executive director and founder, Kelly Alison, go here.

An exhibition celebrating the grand opening of the Contemporary Art Museum Plainview. The show includes works by Daniel Anguilu, Sherry Owens, Kelly Moran, Katy Anderson, Sharon Kopriva, Dandee Warhol, Emily Peacock, Emily Sloan, Ben Tecumseh DeSoto, Patrick Medrano, Joe Barrington, Steven Kraig+Patrick Renner, and Benito Huerta.

2. Loc Huynh: Politically Incoherent

Clamp Light Studios (San Antonio)

November 10 – 30

Opening November 10, 7-10PM

A show of works by Lincoln, Nebraska-based artist Loc Huynh. In his cartoon-like style, Huynh uses exaggeration and caricature to comment on politics and contemporary society.

3. Gabriel Martinez: Everything Turns Away Quite Leisurely

Blaffer Art Museum (Houston)

October 27 – January 27, 2018

“Houston-based Chicano artist, educator and performer Gabriel Martinez digs into the relationship between art, public space and collective memory in order to uncover lost social histories. Over the last 15 years, Martinez has established a set of ongoing gestures based on his interactions with American cities, including urban guerrilla interventions, gathering and repurposing street debris and re-appropriations of public semiotic codes.”

4. Joachim West: Trigger Warning

Bill’s Junk (Houston)

November 10 – December 1

Opening November 10, 6-9PM

A show of drawings by Galveston-based artist Joachim West.

5. Paddy Johnson: Art and the Comment Wars: 2005-2018

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

November 9, 7PM

“In Art and the Comment Wars: 2005-2018, Paddy Johnson will discuss how throughout the evolution of the New York based blog, Art F City, her work has engaged activist movements in the United States. This ranges from gender and racial equality in the art world to gentrification to evaluating the role of art itself in Trump’s America.”

also by Glasstire