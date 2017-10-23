Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Texas Curator Snagged by Oklahoma

Texas Curator Snagged by Oklahoma

/
23 Oct 2017
/
/
1 Comment

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art (OKCMOA ) appointed Roja Najafi as its new curator, reports Artforum. Najafi taught modern and contemporary art at the University of Texas at Austin, Austin Community College, and Rice University and was a curator at the Strake Jesuit Art Museum in Houston. OKCMOA Director of Curatorial Affairs, Michael J. Anderson, states “Roja will be curating our spring exhibition, The New Art: A Controversial Collection 50 Years Later, and I am looking forward to seeing what new scholarship she develops as she researches this important OKCMOA collection.”

also by Paula Newton
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
, , , , ,
You may also like
Top Five Image
Top Five: September 28, 2017
Vito Acconci gallery talk at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston on August 8, 1981. Photo: Unknown. Courtesy Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Archive at Rice University, Texas.
Rice University’s Fondren Library Acquires Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Archive
Rice Architecture Faculty Available to Discuss Storm’s Impact
Anonymous Venezuelan Painter from the School of Tocuyo
Blanton Receives Gift of 83 Spanish Colonial Artworks
About Post Author
Funding generously provided by:
'