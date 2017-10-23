Texas Curator Snagged by Oklahoma

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art (OKCMOA ) appointed Roja Najafi as its new curator, reports Artforum. Najafi taught modern and contemporary art at the University of Texas at Austin, Austin Community College, and Rice University and was a curator at the Strake Jesuit Art Museum in Houston. OKCMOA Director of Curatorial Affairs, Michael J. Anderson, states “Roja will be curating our spring exhibition, The New Art: A Controversial Collection 50 Years Later, and I am looking forward to seeing what new scholarship she develops as she researches this important OKCMOA collection.”

also by Paula Newton