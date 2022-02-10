UT School of Architecture Kicks Off Spring Lecture Series

The University of Texas at Austin’s School of Architecture has launched their Spring lecture series.

This semester’s series began at the end of January and will continue through April. Featuring speakers from across the United States as well as international voices, lectures will cover contemporary issues faced by the architecture field, such as climate change, sustainability, community engagement, and accessibility.

To view recordings of recent lectures by Jing Liu, Miroslava Brooks, Maxi Spina and Jia Yi Gu, and Susan Jones, visit the UT School of Architecture YouTube channel.

Below is a list of February’s remaining lectures, with descriptions provided by the UT School of Architecture. All lectures are free and open to the public, and all in-person lectures will take place in the Goldsmith Lecture Hall (310 Inner Campus Drive, Austin, TX 78712, Room 3.120), with the exception of Estudio Macías Peredo’s talk, which will take place in the Jessen Auditorium in Homer Rainey Hall (200 W 21st St, Austin, TX 78712).

Wednesday, February 9 at 12:30 p.m.

Igor Marjanović, Rice Architecture, Houston

In-Person & Virtual

Igor Marjanović is the William Ward Watkin Dean and Professor at Rice Architecture. As an architect, scholar, educator, and curator, he is committed to architecture as a critical facet of our multicultural world, fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion as the foundation of both social transformation and academic distinction. Marjanović’s research integrates the teaching of studio and theory with historical scholarship on architectural pedagogy, practice, and identity formation, examining the role of drawings, exhibitions, and publications in the emergence of international architectural culture. In his teaching, Marjanović fuses together design and theory, with a particular passion for drawing as a powerful tool to imagine beautiful buildings and more just societies.

This lecture is made possible by the Herbert M. Greene Centennial Lectureship in Architecture.

Monday, February 14 at 12:30 p.m.

“Site, Matter, Gesture”

Anne Holtrop, Studio Anne Holtrop, Amsterdam, Muharraq

Virtual

Anne Holtrop started his practice in 2009. In 2015, the first two major buildings Museum Fort Vechten and the National Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain were completed. Recently realized projects include the Customs House in Manama, operational as the main post office; and the Qaysariya Suq and Green Corner Building in Muharraq. The studio has completed new stores worldwide for Maison Margiela with flagship stores in London, Paris, Osaka, and Shanghai, and it is currently working on the completion of UNESCO-listed heritage buildings in Bahrain: Murad Boutique Hotel and Siyadi Pearl Museum. A monograph, Site, Matter, Gesture, was published by El Croquis about the practice and its continuous research, the subject of this lecture.

This lecture is made possible by the Wolfe and Janet Jessen Centennial Lectureship in Architecture.

Monday, February 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Võ Trọng Nghĩa, Võ Trọng Nghĩa Architects, Ho Chi Minh City

Virtual, 7:00 p.m.

Founded in 2006 by Võ Trọng Nghĩa, Võ Trọng Nghĩa Architects is a leading architectural practice in Vietnam with offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. Based in Ho Chi Minh City, VTN Architects infuses its work with lushly planted walls, hanging vines, structure-piercing trees, weathered stones, and sunken landscapes. It also incorporates traditional Vietnamese building techniques, like complex bamboo trusses, perforated blocks, cooling water systems, shaded terraces, and thatched roofs. All these efforts are infused with a resolute vision: the creation of Green Architecture that merges nature, local vernacular, and—through modern materials and methods—contemporary design. The motto of VTN is “Greening the City” which VTN considers the most effective method for a Vietnamese city to become a sustainable city with happiness.

This lecture is made possible by the Karl Kamrath Lectureship in Architecture

Wednesday, February 23 at 12:30 p.m.

Kutan Ayata and Michael Young, Young & Ayata, New York

In-Person & Virtual

Michael Young and Kutan Ayata formed a partnership in New York in 2008 to explore the conceptual and aesthetic possibilities of architecture and urbanism. The practice is dedicated to both built commissions and experimental research. The practice views the reality of contemporary building as a provocation for architectural form, material, and technology. In following these trajectories, it is necessary to understand architecture in its historical processes. Both principals teach and view the educational experience as crucial to the continual development of architectural ideas. Ayata is an Associate Professor and the Vice-Chair in the Department of Architecture and Urbanism at UCLA, where he also serves as the Director of the Master of Architecture Program; and Young is an Assistant Professor at The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture at the Cooper Union.

This lecture is made possible by the Brightman/York Endowed Lecture Series in Interior Design.

Visit the school’s website for a full list of lectures.