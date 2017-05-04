Who Doesn’t Love to Make Fun of McMansions?

Kate Wagner, a graduate student at Johns Hopkins University and Peabody Conservatory, started the blog McMansion Hell in July 2016 as an attempt to understand why McMansions are the way they are. Using humor and sharp, biting critique, the blog consists primarily of interior shots of houses that have been overlaid with text asking questions about and commenting on the buildings’ architecture and furnishings. See some examples below.

All images via McMansion Hell. H/t Hyperallergic.

also by Glasstire