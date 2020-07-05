Art Dirt: The Spaces We Live In and the Pandemic

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss what makes our homes homey, the overwhelming sameness of airbnbs and other urban spaces, and how the pandemic is affecting our view of home life.

“I think a lot of these conversations address the question: is there a way to make spaces more flexible, versatile and humane?”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

