What’s the Chinati Foundation Up To?

For West Texans curious about the future of Marfa, the Chinati Foundation will present a Master Plan Symposium this Saturday, April 29, at the Crowley Theater from 9am-1pm.

The Chinati Foundation’s master plan initiative was launched in 2014 and, in early 2016, the Boston-based architecture and design firm Sasaki was chosen to develop the master plan. The plan encompasses the conservation, restoration, maintenance, and long-term development of the museum and its permanent collection and programs in accordance with the principles of artist Donald Judd.

Folks from Chinati and Sasaki will make presentations followed by responses from panelists Frank E. Sanchis III, director of United States Programs for the World Monuments Fund, and Billie Tsien and Tod Williams, principals of the architecture firm Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects|Partners. Architecture writer Karen Stein will moderate.

If all that gets heavy and technical, it’s also the annual Chinati Community Day! There will be the Chinati Foundation Open Viewing from 2-5pm, followed by a Community BBQ Dinner with live music, dance, and an exhibition of large-scale paintings by Marfa high school students from 5-8pm.

The symposium is free and open to the public but reservations are required. To make a reservation, email rsvp@chinati.org or call 432.729.4362.

