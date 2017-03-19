Criticizing Public Art: San Antonio’s City Council is at it Again

Last year we reported on the opening of Liquid Crystal, a sculpture created for San Antonio’s Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center by London-based Jason Bruges Studio. The sculpture was almost universally panned as an expensive piece of high-tech fluff from a design studio, and has come to be known locally as “the cheese grater.” At the time of the work’s unveiling, City Councilman Joe Krier claimed that he and others were standing looking at the work mouths agape, “frankly waiting for something to happen.”

Now Krier has his art critic hat back on: as reported in the San Antonio Express-News, he recently produced a slideshow of “questionable” public commissions in San Antonio, saying “that ain’t art to me,” and suggesting that the city should select more “aesthetically appealing” works created by local artists. Krier’s critique came as City Council was preparing to vote on a list of 135 artists that would be pre-qualified to win commissions. While 82 of the artists on the list are from Texas (with 59 of them being from San Antonio), Krier wanted to force the city to reduce the number of out-of-state and international artists.

Krier’s colleagues opposed this sentiment and the list of artists passed. Good luck to any of those 135 artists who get chosen to produce artworks. There’s a wannabe critic (artist?) on the Council who’s paying attention.

