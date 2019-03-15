Open Call for $38,000 Public Art Project in Austin

Art in Public Places, Austin’s program that commissions and oversees the city’s public art, recently announced an open call for a mosaic artwork that will be located in Little Stacy Neighborhood Park (1500 Alameda Drive) in south central Austin.

Funds for the $38,000 public work account for 2% of the project’s construction budget, via the City of Austin’s contribution. The park offers a playground complex, tennis courts, a wading pool, a basketball court, and on-site restrooms.

Applications for artists interested in creating the public artwork are open to those residing in the following counties: Williamson, Travis, Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Burnet and Blanco. Interested artists are encouraged to attend an artist information meeting on March 27, 2019 at 6 PM at Travis Heights Elementary (2010 Alameda Drive).

See more information on the project’s goals below, via Art in Public Places. The deadline to apply for this project is April 25, 2019 at 5 PM CST.

The Art in Public Places program seeks to commission works of art of redeeming quality that advance public understanding of visual art and enhance the aesthetic quality of public places through the selection of a qualified artist or artist team who can innovatively and thoughtfully design within the context of this project. The goal of the Little Stacy AIPP Project is to select an artist/artist team who will

design mosaic artwork that:

—Creates a visible, aesthetically pleasing experience at the entrance(s) of the park that draws inspiration from the moments of play occurring within;

—Responds to current nearby mosaic artwork;

—Integrates the artwork into the natural setting (especially Blunn Creek) of the park;

—Is easily maintained and vandal resistant in an exterior environment; and

—Contributes to the depth/breadth of the City of Austin’s public art collection.