Glasstire names Christina Rees as Editor-in-Chief

Glasstire is pleased to announce the appointment of Christina Rees as Editor-in-Chief. A longtime freelance writer for Glasstire, Rees joined the staff as Senior Texas Editor in 2014. Her new position as head of all editorial comes as Glasstire enjoys unprecedented growth in audience, revenue, and staff. Rees will oversee the content of the magazine, including features, columns, essays, reviews, profiles and news, as Glasstire pushes forward with more video, new media, podcasts, and artist-collaborative content.

Rainey Knudson, Glasstire’s publisher and founder, will focus on special projects and events, while continuing to contribute writing and videos to the site. “I’m so pleased that Christina, who is probably the most important voice in Texas art criticism, now takes the reins at Glasstire as we enter a new period of growth,” Knudson said. “Christina has been a vital part of Glasstire for well over a decade, and we look forward to her spearheading the next phase for the magazine.”

Glasstire board president Scott Hill said, “Christina’s ambitious editorial vision for Glasstire will mean the publication is well-positioned to expand its coverage of visual art throughout Texas. We are very pleased that she’s agreed to take on the role of Editor-in-Chief.”

Prior to joining Glasstire full-time, Rees served as an editor D Magazine in Dallas, as a full-time art and music critic at the Dallas Observer, and has also covered art and music for the Village Voice and other publications.

A native Texan, Rees is known throughout the state and beyond for her insightful and punchy writing style. As a writer and editor of Glasstire, she offers original insight, warmth and regard for Texas and Texan culture that gives her a special interior knowledge of the relationship of Texas art between its cities, to its own cultural history, and to the broader international scene. Her thoughtful and humanist approach to art writing avoids the clichéd and academic “art-speak” in order to pursue a deeper connection to the impulse of making of art, and celebrating its uneven and unlikely results as essential to the journey of art.

Rees says: “I believe in the importance of art and culture in relation to our political consciences, and I believe in Texas art taking a growing and deserving seat at the national table in these troubled political times, where political and cultural identity is suspended precariously, and we find a natural intersection of the local and the global, and the abstract and the sublime.”

Rees lives in Dallas, where she was previously the owner and director of Road Agent Gallery (2006-2009) and the curator of Fort Worth Contemporary Arts at TCU (2009-2013). Rees graduated from University of North Texas in Denton with a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences focusing on Anthropology, Literature, History, and Art. She has lived and worked in Texas, New York City, and London.

About Glasstire

Glasstire is an online magazine that covers visual art in Texas. Its mission is to expand the conversation about art in the state. It has been continuous operation since January 2001. It is a non-profit 501(c)(3) publication, supported in part by grants from The Houston Endowment, The Brown Foundation, Inc., the National Endowment for the Arts, the Greater Houston Community Foundation, the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance, and the Texas Commission for the Arts. Glasstire’s name is an homage to Robert Rauschenberg’s sculptures of tires cast in glass. The artworks evoke traveling great distances, at great speed, with great clarity.

Glasstire is the oldest web-only art magazine in the country.

also by Glasstire