Jonathon Glus Steps Down from Houston Arts Alliance

02 Feb 2017
1 Comment

GlusIn a statement released this morning, Jonathon Glus, the CEO of the Houston Arts Alliance (HAA) for the past nine years, announced that he is stepping down “to pursue new challenges.”

According to staff and board members Glasstire spoke with on condition of anonymity, the announcement came as a surprise to them. It comes just days before Super Bowl 51 is to be held in Houston. HAA has been involved in preparations for Houston’s moment in the national spotlight for the past four years, since it was announced the 2017 game would be held here.

Glus’s departure comes shortly on the heels of those of Marie Jacinto, former director of communications, and Kate Ostrow-Yadan, former director of development, both of whom left the organization late last year.

In his statement, Glus points to the “substantial portfolio of cultural policy and research work” achieved by HAA under his tenure, as well as its work “to substantially diversify agency funding.” The statement does not mention artists.

Glus’s tenure has not been without its controversies, notably the Ed Wilson public art commission for the George R. Brown Convention Center, which was one of several high-profile works commissioned for the Super Bowl. (After his selection by the panel of jurors at HAA, Wilson received a contract, only to be informed that it was rescinded. A public outcry ensued and Wilson was re-awarded the commission.)

A statement from the HAA board of directors reads in full:

Today, Philamena Baird, Chairman of the Board of the Houston Arts Alliance regretfully accepted the resignation of our CEO and President Jonathon Glus. With a strong management team in place, the organization will continue the work of serving the arts community, uninterrupted. A search for a new CEO will commence immediately. We wish only the best for Jonathon, and thank him for his many years of service. Please see the website for more information.

 

1 Response

  1. Transported artist
    Reply

    Great, now just ask Pat Jasper to “resign” and the organization will have regained its credibility and respect from the Houston community.

