Save the Date: OFF ROAD Featuring Catherine Opie & Eileen Myles

Glasstire is pleased to announce Catherine Opie and Eileen Myles as the Spring 2017 speakers for OFF ROAD: Conversations with Artists Offline. In addition to being longtime friends, Opie and Myles are both seminal figures whose works address themes of gender, sexual identity, and one’s place in the world. Their conversation promises to be funny, honest and thought-provoking. The duo will speak in conversation with one another at Houston’s Alley Theatre on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

We launched OFF ROAD in 2015 with the goal of inviting our digital audience to log off their devices and hear artists speak live and in-person. The inaugural OFF ROAD brought Robert Irwin and Michael Govan to Houston, and the Spring 2016 iteration featured William Wegman.

For more on OFF ROAD click here.

Catherine Opie (b. Sandusky, OH 1961) is known for her photographic portraits and landscapes that comment on how we look at the world around us. She has had solo exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary art in Los Angeles, The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, and the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, among others. Opie lives and works in Los Angeles and is currently a Professor of Photography at UCLA.

Eileen Myles (b. Cambridge, MA 1949) is a poet, novelist, performer, and art journalist working in Marfa, Texas and New York. They have written the acclaimed collection of stories Chelsea Girls as well as multiple books of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. Myles has performed at many venues across the US and has received numerous awards for her writings, including a Guggenheim Fellowship, an Andy Warhol/Creative Capital art writers’ grant, and four Lambda Book Awards.

