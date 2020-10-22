Top Five: October 22, 2020

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on when painting turned into sculpture, a drawing that can’t exist without sunlight, and a showcase that helps you imagine art in your (alter ego’s) house.

“We want to design our homes. That’s the only space we’re in right now.”

1. Expanding Abstraction: Pushing the Boundaries of Painting in the Americas, 1958-1983

October 4 – January 10, 2021

Blanton Museum of Art (at UT Austin)

From the Blanton:

“In the early 20th century, artists began exploring abstract, nonrepresentational forms for the first time and significantly changed the language of painting. Several decades later, abstraction continued to evolve robustly, as its practitioners experimented with new materials and techniques. Dripping, pouring, staining and even slinging paint became common, as did the use of non-traditional media such as acrylic and industrial paints. Artists also challenged the flat, rectangular format — long the standard in painting — to create texture and dimensionality, blurring the lines between painting and sculpture and foregrounding the object’s materiality. The Blanton’s collection is particularly strong in painting of the 1960s and 70s from both the United States and Latin America. Expanding Abstraction will explore how painting was transformed in these decades. Many of the works are large scale and have rarely been shown before.”

To read Glasstire’s review, please go here.

2. James Templeton: M.E.&T.

October 1 – November 30

Houston Arboretum and Nature Center

From the Nature Center:

“A presentation by James Templeton on view first at the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center, then inside Eleanor Tinsley Park. Video reference for this work can be found here.

“M.E.&T. is a drawing machine outfitted with sensors that track a plant’s rate of photosynthesis. The machine draws the spirling linear plot of this information over time, bearing resemblance to the cross-sectional rings of a tree. Together with the machine, the plant creates a data driven self portrait.

“It will be on display at these two locations as well as TX/RX’s new location at a date to be determined later. After that, all the drawings will be compiled and on display at a fourth location that is still undecided.”

3. Camp Lucky (Part 2): QUANTUM ENTANGLEMENT BLUES

October 23 & October 24

Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, and Deborah Colton Gallery (Houston)

From the organizers:

“Infamous Texas artists and curators, Paul Horn and Jeff F. Wheeler, in association with Heidi Vaughan Fine Art and Deborah Colton Gallery, are delighted to present the pop-up exhibition, CAMP LUCKY no. 2 : QUANTUM ENTAGLEMENT BLUES, to the fine people of Houston. Tan, Rested, and Ready, Horn and Wheeler are excited to finally break out of their respective studios and share this one weekend only exhibition with Texas art-lovers. Horn and Wheeler have been circling each other in the Texas art scene for longer than they care to admit. Both artists are known as much for their art happenings as they are for their irreverent artwork. Originally conceived as an exhibit to showcase their latest creations, including a series of collaborations, this exhibit grew organically when they invited a few friends to join the fun. The exhibit will also feature a few pieces from notable collections.”

4. Artists-in-Dialogue: Catherine Opie (A Zoom Conversation)

October 22, 6-7 PM

Online only via Moody Center for the Arts (at Rice in Houston)

From the Moody:

“Join the Moody for a Zoom conversation with States of Mind: Art and American Democracy featured artist Catherine Opie. The conversation will be led by the Moody’s Executive Director Alison Weaver. This is a free event. Register for the event to access the Zoom link.”

To watch Catherine Opie in conversation with Eileen Myles for Glasstire’s 2017 Off Road event, please go here.

5. Kips Bay House

September 25 – October 25

Kips Bay Decorator Show House (Dallas)

“The Kips Bay Show House concept started 47 years ago in Manhattan by the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, and has since branched out to other cities. This is its first year in Dallas. The idea is that different interior designers and firms get a room or section of the house to showcase current domestic design trends.”

To see Glasstire’s photo essay, please go here.