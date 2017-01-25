15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
Houston Begs for Shia LaBeouf, Performance Artist

25 Jan 2017
Screenshot of HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US via Forbes

Shia LaBeouf, the actor who stubbornly wants to be known as a performance artist, has been invited to participate in Houston’s Experimental Action, a three-day international performance art festival, via an open letter.

Most recently, LaBeouf and collaborators Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner have installed a camera outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York, for a four-year live-streamed project called HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US (2017) to protest Donald Trump’s presidency.

The campaign, called #ShiaShowUp, hopes to capture the attention of the actor/performance artist and pull him to the festival, which will take place February 23-25. Julia Claire Wallace, co-founder/director of Experimental Action, told Houstonia magazine, “The interaction between celebrity and art has always been fascinating to me, so this conceptual marketing campaign is a sincere effort to bring Shia LaBeouf to Houston.”

At the end of the letter is this comment: “P.S. James Franco, if you happen to read this, just know that we could be persuaded to feature your performance art work as well.”

