Houston Begs for Shia LaBeouf, Performance Artist

Shia LaBeouf, the actor who stubbornly wants to be known as a performance artist, has been invited to participate in Houston’s Experimental Action, a three-day international performance art festival, via an open letter.
Most recently, LaBeouf and collaborators Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner have installed a camera outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York, for a four-year live-streamed project called HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US (2017) to protest Donald Trump’s presidency.
The campaign, called #ShiaShowUp, hopes to capture the attention of the actor/performance artist and pull him to the festival, which will take place February 23-25. Julia Claire Wallace, co-founder/director of Experimental Action, told Houstonia magazine, “The interaction between celebrity and art has always been fascinating to me, so this conceptual marketing campaign is a sincere effort to bring Shia LaBeouf to Houston.”
At the end of the letter is this comment: “P.S. James Franco, if you happen to read this, just know that we could be persuaded to feature your performance art work as well.”
