Preparators: Texas Museums Want You

It’s a good time to be a preparator in Texas. Right now, there are six preparator-like jobs available across the state. If you are in (or want to move to) San Antonio, Austin, or Houston, you’re in luck:

San Antonio

The San Antonio Museum of Art is looking for a full-time facility mechanic assistant to help the museum’s operations run smoothly. For this position, experience with HVAC systems, plumbing, carpentry, and electrical is required.

SAMA is also hiring a full-time carpenter and art preparator to assist with handling artwork in the museum.

Austin

The newly reopened Contemporary Austin is hiring both a full-time preparator and a part-time assistant preparator. The full-time position includes insurance, a 401(k) plan with employer match, and vacation time! The part-time position offers between 16 and 40 hours per week.

Houston

Houston’s Menil Collection is seeking a facilities engineer to oversee and perform inspections and preventative maintenance on the building’s various systems.

Okay, TYart may not be a museum, but they are one of the companies that handles art installation and transportation for institutions and individuals in the Houston area. They are currently seeking someone to work in their art installation department and as their conservation and installation assistant.

Do you know a job opening we missed? Submit it to our classifieds here.

