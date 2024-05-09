Artpace Announces 2024 Curator-in-Residence

Artpace, an artist residency program in San Antonio, in partnership with the Atlanta University Center Art History + Curatorial Studies Collective (AUC Art Collective), has named Ming Joi Washington as its 2024 Curator-in-Residence.

In 2022, Artpace launched a partnership with AUC Art Collective to invite female African American Curatorial Studies graduates to participate in its Curatorial Residency Program. Though Artpace has a history of engaging with diverse curators from across the world over the last three decades, this partnership came to fruition when Marcela Guerrero, who served as Artpace’s Spring 2022 Guest Curator, noted the disparities that women of color face in the curatorial field. Artpace’s Director Riley Robinson reached out to former San Antonio resident Chad M. Dawkins, PhD, at Spelman College about creating a program to provide opportunities for emerging female curators of color.

In August 2023, Christian Reeder and Jordan Barrant were selected as the inaugural Curators-in-Residence. During their residency, they visited over a dozen Texas artists’ studios, met with arts leaders and museum professionals, and shared their curatorial practice with peers.

Artpace provided Glasstire with this statement from Ms. Barrant: “My time at Artpace [in 2023] immersed me in the arts landscape of San Antonio, and I am grateful to every artist and arts worker I connected with during my time there. The apartments were beautiful; we had great experiences during our visits to Houston and Austin. Every artist welcomed us, and we felt extremely welcomed by the Artpace staff.”

The 2024 residency program will take place in the fall and last up to four weeks. Artpace will provide the curator-in-residence with practical experience, mentorship, and professional direction. The resident, Ms. Washington, will work closely with Artpace’s staff to learn various aspects of nonprofit management and curatorial processes. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to engage with local curators, artists, and Artpace resident alumni.

Ms. Washington is an independent curator and communications strategist from Chicago. She graduated from the AUC Art Collective at Spelman College in 2022 with a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies. During her time in the program, she received the Alice L. Walton Foundation scholarship and held internships with the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Resnicow & Associates, and The Getty Foundation. Through her advisory business, The Joi of Art, Ms. Washington provides copywriting, marketing, and other assistance to artists and other clients such as Good Black Art, Glenn Kaino Studio, Audacity Creative, Picture That Art Consultants, and Atlanta Art Week.

According to a press release from Artpace, as a scholar, Ms. Washington’s writing focuses on “Black feminist futures and traditions through poetry, performance, and visual arts.” Her work has been published in Burnaway and Scalawag magazines, featured in museum exhibitions, and performed internationally.