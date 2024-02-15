2024 MIRAAA Media Festival Comes to Harlingen and Laredo

ENTRE Film Center, an artist-run community organization in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV), has announced details of the 2024 MIRAAA Media Festival, taking place on two Saturdays this month.

The border-focused festival is organized and produced by Josue Ramirez, co-founder and Managing Director of the multimedia platform Trucha; Natalia Rocafuerte, an independent artist; Andres Sanchez and C. Díaz, co-founders of ENTRE Film Center; Maritza Bautista, Executive Director of Daphne Art Foundation; and Lizett Montiel, Norma Ortiz, and Andrea Ortiz, board members of Laredo Film Society. This year’s festival highlights 28 filmmakers, including creatives located along the Texas/Mexico border and across the world. Additionally, five new works have been commissioned from artists in Laredo and the RGV.

A statement from the organizers explains, “Our mission is to empower border artists to explore non-traditional storytelling and media through collaboration and experimentation to illuminate under-represented border narratives.”

MIRAAA Media Festival will take place in Harlingen at the ENTRE Film Center (415 W. Jackson Ave.) on Saturday, February 17 and in Laredo at the Laredo Center for the Arts (500 San Agustin Ave.) on Saturday, February 24. The two separate showings will include the same schedule of films and an artist panel, but will showcase visual art from the RGV and Laredo on their respective dates. The Laredo program will also include works by Laredo-based filmmakers and multimedia artists.

The event includes films in the following categories: documentary, narrative, experimental/video art, and animation. Learn more about each of the films here. The festival is free to attend and will be available online via streaming; RSVP at the MIRAAA Media website. See the schedule below for timing details.

2024 MIRAAA Media Festival Schedule (Harlingen)

12 p.m. – Doors open

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Documentary and Narrative films

2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Intermission/Art Exploration

4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Experimental/Video Art and Animation films

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Communal dinner

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – Commissioned Collaboration and Artist Panel

2024 MIRAAA Media Festival Schedule (Laredo)

11:30 p.m. – Doors open

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Documentary and Narrative films

3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Intermission/Art Exploration

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Experimental/Video Art and Animation films

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Communal dinner

8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Commissioned Collaboration and Artist Panel