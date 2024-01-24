Five-Minute Tours: Yuni Lee at Women & Their Work, Austin

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Yuni Lee: Techstalgia: Echoes from a Small Screen at Women & Their Work, Austin. Dates: December 9 – January 18, 2024.

Via Women & Their Work:

“Yuni Lee creates dimensional paintings richly imbued with nostalgia, blending references to her birthplace of Seoul, South Korea and American culture. In Techstalgia: Echoes from a Small Screen, Lee constructs large scale, abstract paintings using layers of texture and pattern. She collages traditional Korean fabrics and recycled materials with traditional mediums to create dynamic forms that reference and fuse nature with technology. Inspired by organic forms such as flowers, trees, and animals, Lee interweaves these forms with hard geometric shapes that reference the stark structures and technologies of the 21st century. Neon accents the surface of her luminous paintings, furthering the overlapping relationship between the natural and human-made world. In exploring these ideas, Lee is interested in how the two can–and should–coexist.”