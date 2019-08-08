Red Dot Art Spree at Women & Their Work

Women & Their Work (W&TW), the central Austin non-profit art space founded in 1978, hosts its Red Dot Art Spree party on Thursday, September 12, from 7-10 pm. Chaired by Rose Anderson Lewis, Sarah Luna, and Silke Morin, the party will feature more than 150 works which can be purchased tax-free, with no artwork priced more than $750. The space hopes this kind of initiative will help grow the collector base in Texas (presumably especially Austin), as attendees participate in the evening’s silent auction. Proceeds from Red Dot will support the exhibitions, performances, and free education programs offered by W&TW each year.

The extensive list of artists participating in this year’s Red Dot includes:

Umbreen Ahmad, Leon Alesi, Karen Davis Alexander, Monica Alfonso, Andrew Anderson, Ben Appl, Jason Archer, Connie Arismendi, Barbara Attwell, Meg Aubrey, Lee Barber, Kristy Darnell Battani, Jill Bedgood, Raquel Bell, Rebecca Bennett, Debe Bentley, Penelope Bisbee, Christa Blackwood, Briar Bonifacio, Darcie Book, Claire Bresette, Candace Briceno-Connolly, Shawn Camp, Sandy Carson, Belinda Casey, Kallie Cheves, Lisa Choinacky, John Christensen, Eva Claycomb, Mery Godigna Collet, B Shawn Cox, Jonas Criscoe, John Cruz, Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Katy David, Alex Diamond, Tom Druecker, David Everett, Orna Feinstein, Phyllis Finley, Mary Fischer, Virginia Fleck, Emily Fleisher, Ann Flemings, Valerie Fowler, Nine Francois, Brooke Frank, Julie Fritz, Francine Funke, Laura Garanzuay, April Garcia, Chloé Gray, Jennie Tudor Gray, Heather Sundquist Hall, Danyelle Hamilton, Robert Jackson Harrington, Jonas Hart, Carol Hayman, Jan Heaton, David Hefner, Candace Hicks, Adrienne Hodge, Shana Hoehn, Syraya Horton, Erika Huddleston, Siera Hyte, Lauren Jaben, Hedwige Jacobs, Roi James, Jessey Jansen, Magdalena Jarkowiec, Laura Jennings, Judy Jensen, Pat Johnson, Denise Elliott Jones, Brian Joseph, Lynda Young Kaffie, Jean Karotkin, Leslie Kell, Bumin Kim, Joanna Kulesza, Renee Lai, Yuliya Lanina, Matt Lankes, Laura Latimer, Claude Van Lingen, Laura Lit, Beili Liu, Andrew Long, Dave Lowell, Sarah Luna, Chalda Maloff, Katie Maratta, Mona Marshall, Wells Mason, Meena Matai, Meena Matocha, Trisha McWaters, Tina Medina, Sonya Berg Menges, Annie Miller, Bucky Miller, John Mulvany, Mihee Nahm, Manik Raj Nakra, Ambar Navarro, Vy Ngo, Rosa Nussbaum, Dawn Okoro, Avery Orendorf, Beverly Penn, Liz Penniman, Rene Perez, Heidi Pitre, Rino Pizzi, Cindy Popp, Gladys Poorte, Jennifer Prichard, Denise Prince, Mark Puente, Michelle Rahbar, Keva Richardson, Alexandra Robinson, Amy Rosalyn, Janna Sammon, Diane Sandlin, Naomi Schlinke, Amy Scofield, Mo Scollan, Ian Shults, Margaret Simpson, Polly Lanning Sparrow, Rachael Starbuck, Krista Steinke, Rose Stern, Jana Swec, Lauren Tarbel, Eliza K. Thomas, Christine Vanderkaap, Jade Walker, Hallie Rae Ward, Carly Weaver, Cheyenne Weaver, Jason Webb, Dawn Winter, Shelley Wood, Sydney Yeager, Yasmin Youssef, among others.

Tickets and sponsorships for Red Dot are $200 for the VIP level, which includes the privilege of purchasing works early. General admission tickets are $125, and members receive a $25 discount. For more on the party, please go here.